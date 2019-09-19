A dilapidated, vacant former hotel building with almost no windows in downtown Missoula is slated for an overhaul by a Bozeman company into a new hotel and retail center, including an ice-cream shop in an Airstream trailer and a new Black Coffee Roasting Co. location.
The old Days Inn at 201 E. Main Street has been empty for more than a year, and stands out due to its faded yellow exterior and ground-level parking underneath interior-facing hotel rooms supported by concrete pillars.
"It's basically a floating bunker," said Missoula Redevelopment Agency director Ellen Buchanan.
A development group from Bozeman, ThinkTank Design Group, proposes an $8.7 million adaptive reuse of the existing building into a new hotel called The Wren. The plan is to add a fourth floor, demolish the outdoor swimming pool/courtyard, and enclose the entire ground floor to add retail space.
They'll also completely remodel the upper floors to have a total of 73 guest rooms with windows. There’s also a plan for a giant “specimen tree” to be located inside the building, most likely a maple tree. The remodel is expected to be complete in June 2021.
On Thursday, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board approved $587,212 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to pay for improvements to the public right-of-way at the site, including new sidewalks, street trees, lighting, buried utility lines and alley reconstruction. The money will be paid back by the increase in property taxes the project will generate, which is expected to be in the $150,000-per-year range compared to the current annual assessment of $44,000.
The former motel building has been underutilized for many years, explained Buchanan. She said there has been little or no investment in the building, particularly with respect to the ground floor and façade.
“The design of the existing building is inappropriate in an urban setting,” she told the board. “It does nothing to engage the street or enhance the pedestrian experience. The Wren project is an elegant example of how we can adaptively reuse an existing building that is a detriment to its surroundings, and transform it a building that is inviting to the public, urban in its design and enhances activity in that block."
She noted that Conflux Brewery and the under-construction AC Hotel have transformed vacant corners on the same intersection:
"As with the two other corners of the intersection of Main and Pattee, we are seeing significant private investment that eliminates blight and creates active social spaces with relatively minimal investment of public dollars in infrastructure.”
You have free articles remaining.
Brian Caldwell, a co-owner of ThinkTank, said his company completed a similar repurposing of an old hotel, now called The Lark, in downtown Bozeman that has been popular because of its ground-floor retail options. He said that invites locals rather than just out-of-towners using the hotel. He said he’s in talks with Black Coffee, a local company, to have an 1,100-square-foot coffee shop on the ground floor along with spaces for a curated dry flower seller, a men’s clothing company and an ice-cream vendor operating out of a silver Airstream trailer — much as with The Lark in Bozeman — that will be incorporated into the design.
“We’re anxious to take advantage of this warm weather and get going on this project,” he told the board.
Board member Melanie Brock said that the project looked like it would be a valuable improvement to a blighted lot, but she wanted to know how the hotel would accommodate increased parking demand downtown.
Caldwell responded by saying that the Park Place public parking garage on Front Street is less than 50% utilized, so he hopes to have a formal agreement with the Missoula Parking Commission to lease certain spots.
“You all in Missoula have a robust supply of structured parking, compared to Bozeman,” he explained. “You have a better supply of parking. It hasn’t been well-managed in Bozeman.”
Buchanan said a market analysis completed recently showed the need for an additional 500-700 hotel rooms in downtown Missoula, and that study was done even after the new Marriott Hotel opened at the old Missoula Mercantile site.
“We’re not overbuilding (hotels) yet if that market analysis was correct,” she said, noting that the hotel would bring more traffic to downtown businesses. The building is owned by the Elks Lodge next door, which will complete a long-term lease agreement with ThinkTank. She also noted that the public TIF assistance is less than 1/15th of the total project cost. One of the goals of Tax Increment Financing is to encourage more private development than would otherwise occur.
“There’s 15 private dollars to every public dollar that is invested,” she said.
Buchanan also said the architectural renderings of what the new hotel will look like are a vast improvement over the current building.
“This is how drastically this project is going to transform Main Street,” she said. “It’s a pretty impressive transformation.”