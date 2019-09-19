A group of local doctors and developers have announced plans for a new $7 million medical clinic building on West Broadway where Lighthouse Coffee and several fitness entities are currently located.
The 17,200-square-foot office facility will house a gastroenterology clinic that will add about 17 new jobs to Missoula. (Gastroenterology is medicine related to the stomach and intestines.) The lot, 1900 W. Broadway, is situated inside Missoula’s only Opportunity Zone, where investors can get tax breaks by putting money into new projects. It’s also located inside Urban Renewal District II, so on Thursday, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board approved a little more than $1.09 million in Tax Increment Financing to pay for deconstructing the existing buildings, asbestos remediation, site demolition and utility extensions. The money will be paid back by the increased property taxes the new project is expected to generate, which is estimated to be from $60,000 to $80,000 a year.
A company called Engineering Support Services owns 6.57 acres in that location and is planning on building a large new office complex with restaurant space. That company has entered into a contract with Sentinel Property, LLC to sell the parcel at the corner of Broadway and Maple Street for the new medical facility. The gastroenterology clinic will be led by Drs. Casey Kolendich, Kevin Kolendich, Eric Stone and Jeff Willis. The main building on the site currently houses Mismo Gymnastics and several other health, fitness and children’s activities entities, but they’ve all been made aware of redevelopment plans.
“From an urban design standpoint, replacing these buildings with the building proposed by Sentinel Property would effectively anchor the corner and establish a strong street edge, transforming the site from automobile‐centric suburban strip to urban infill envisioned in Missoula’s city growth policy,” explained Annette Marchesseault, a redevelopment specialist with the Missoula Redevelopment Agency. “Both buildings proposed to be demolished are near the end of their useful life.”
She said paying for deconstructing the buildings will divert an estimated four million pounds of material from the landfill, and much of it is metal that can be repurposed.
Two other buildings could eventually be built on the site, she said, and they might house the fitness businesses.
Casey Kolendich said there’s a huge unmet demand for digestive medicine specialists in Missoula, with long waiting lists, and this new facility will help them recruit and retain more doctors.
“We’re really excited about this project,” he said. “We think a project like this will really help the community of Missoula and beyond that, western Montana, to improve patient access. We hope to become a regional digestive center of excellence where the whole region can come for care.”
MRA board chair Karl Englund and board member Melanie Brock both said the building would be a huge positive improvement, both economically and visually, for that corner of West Broadway.
The MRA board also approved Tax Increment Financing for a new housing development just down the street from where the medical building will be.
Local developer Michael Priske of MSJ Properties recently purchased the lot at 1901 Maple St. and intends to build to residential buildings that will include a total of four townhomes and eight apartments.
The MRA board approved $69,885 in Tax Increment Financing for deconstructing an old, vacant home on the site, removing its foundation and utilities, paving the alley, replacing sidewalks and curbs and landscaping the public right-of way. The $1.68-million project is expected to generate about $11,000 more in property taxes than the site is currently generating when it is complete.
“This project will replace a vacant, underutilized lot with new, attractive, much-needed housing,” Marchesseault said.