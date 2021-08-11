New Marshall Mountain Park opens to the public on Aug. 12.

The new Marshall Mountain Park will open to the public on Aug. 12, according to the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department.

The former Marshall Mountain Ski Area, located at 5250 Marshall Canyon Dr., was purchased earlier this year by a group of local residents under the business name Izzy Dog LLC.

The private property owners have an agreement to lease the property to the city for the next 18-24 months for only $10. The city will have an option to purchase the parcel at the end of that term.

During the lease period, the public can recreate on the 160 acres of open space as long as they use the property in a safe, responsible and respectful manner to preserve future community access, according to parks department spokeswoman Becky Goodrich.

The park is only open from sunrise to sunset and no motorized vehicles are permitted, including e-bikes. No overnight camping or parking is permitted, and dogs are not permitted for now.

