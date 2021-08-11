New Marshall Mountain Park opens to the public on Aug. 12.

The new Marshall Mountain Park will open to the public on Aug. 12, according to the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department.
The former Marshall Mountain Ski Area, located at 5250 Marshall Canyon Dr., was purchased earlier this year by a group of local residents under the business name Izzy Dog LLC.
The private property owners have an agreement to lease the property to the city for the next 18-24 months for only $10. The city will have an option to purchase the parcel at the end of that term.
During the lease period, the public can recreate on the 160 acres of open space as long as they use the property in a safe, responsible and respectful manner to preserve future community access, according to parks department spokeswoman Becky Goodrich.
The park is only open from sunrise to sunset and no motorized vehicles are permitted, including e-bikes. No overnight camping or parking is permitted, and dogs are not permitted for now.
"Due to the anticipated high volume of recreational use and the design of the existing trail system, dogs are not allowed on-site during the lease period," Goodrich explained. "Based on community feedback during the upcoming public planning process, dogs may or may not be permitted later."
Campfires, fireworks and discharging firearms are also prohibited.
Some trails are one way and are for bikes only and other trails are shared use.
The parks department will host a community celebration at Marshall Mountain from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 12. The public will have a chance to tour the site and learn how to become involved with planning for the future.
"During the lease period, the city of Missoula will collaborate with community partners to develop strategies to fund property acquisition, design, planning, and development," Goodrich said. "The purchase will be subject to the standard city open space acquisition processes, including an extensive public process with multiple opportunities for citizen engagement, culminating with a city council vote."
Izzy Dog LLC owns the 160 acres at the base of the mountain, and Five Valleys Land Trust owns another 160-acre parcel above that. There are signs on the upper parcel explaining regulations and allowed uses in that area.
For more information, including rules and a trail map, visit online at engagemissoula.com.