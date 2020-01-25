Missoula’s business scene is rockin’ and the Missoulian is joining with key economic players in our city to capture that energy with a new quarterly business publication.
Missoula Business reports on emerging trends and goes beyond the numbers to report on the insights and drive of the people leading Missoula forward.
Missoula Business provides meaningful stories that inspire, challenge and educate. By telling the stories of our vibrant business community, coverage serves as a catalyst for individuals and companies looking to relocate, expand and connect with the greater Missoula business community.
Months in the planning, this first issue looks at the rapid growth of Missoula and views from local business leaders about what our community must do to ensure all residents benefit from that growth. Find this issue inserted in your Sunday print Missoulian and soon in our e-edition, and read the stories on Missoulian.com.
In each issue of Missoula Business you will find:
- An in-depth profile of a key business leader in our community. This issue offers the perspective of Natasha Prinzing Jones, a Missoula attorney who sits on the Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board, about the role of tax incremental financing in Missoula’s economic development.
- A look at the goals and strategies behind a new business on the local scene. This time, Melissa and Reed Mooney, owners of the popular local restaurant The Keep, tell why they took the entrepreneurial plunge to launch 1889, a completely new style of restaurant in the historic Missoula Mercantile.
- A sneak peek at new developments underway in our "In the works" feature and a snapshot of key economic indicators in our market.
- A focus on a key industry in our town. In this issue we talk with Mindy Palmer of Berkshire Hathaway about her unique marketing approach as a real estate agent in Missoula’s booming residential market.
One reason Missoula stands apart from other similar-size cities is because its business leaders don’t just point fingers at local challenges, they work to be a force in solving those problems. In every issue of Missoula Business, our "Giving back" feature will spotlight a local business leader or business making a difference. This time we talk with Clearwater Credit Union CEO Jack Lawson about how his organization has been a force in helping nonprofit organizations meet local needs.
As I said earlier, Missoula Business is much more than just the efforts of the Missoulian. As we planned this publication, we reached out to local organizations, such as the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce, to help shape and contribute to Missoula Business. The Missoula Chamber in this issue discusses a major move forward in the push for more affordable child care, an issue for employers and employees alike.
Also contributing to this issue of Missoula Business are:
- the Missoula Economic Partnership, looking at economic indicators such as the unemployment rate and median income;
- the Montana High Tech Business Alliance, reporting the good news of veterans finding high tech jobs in our community;
- the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana, with some new ideas for how local businesses can find good workers;
- Sterling Commercial Real Estate, reporting on emerging trends in our local commercial real estate market.
Thanks to these local business experts for adding depth and insights to Missoula Business. Special thanks to the Missoulian team, especially business reporter David Erickson, who have put months of planning and work into bringing Missoula Business to life.
And, thanks to you for being a Missoula Business reader. With our first issue launching, we’re looking to make coming issues even better, so I welcome your thoughts and ideas on how we can bring you the news and information you want and need to run your local business. I can be reached at jim.strauss@missoulian.com.
Wishing you a prosperous 2020 and beyond.
Jim Strauss is publisher of Missoula Business, the Missoulian and the Ravalli Republic.