New Missoula Chamber board chair Clawson is focused on childcare, workforce, housing

Steve Clawson readily acknowledges that as a young college student, he was a little too focused on fun and not enough on schoolwork during his short time attending the University of Montana.
He’s certainly not alone. But Clawson went to Havre, put himself through school and graduated from MSU Northern while living in his father’s basement. And he learned a work ethic.
Now, he lives in Missoula as the Community Relations Manager for NorthWestern Energy and is the incoming chair of the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors.
One of his areas of focus this year will be to improve cooperation with the University of Montana and Missoula College.
“I think we could do a better job of working with the University of Montana and Missoula College,” he said. “The university is a key part of our economy, and I think we could do more with UM and find ways to help them be successful.”
The Chamber advocates on behalf of its roughly 700 member businesses and is also involved in solving problems that affect the entire community.
With the coronavirus pandemic, Clawson said it’s a challenging time for businesses.
“It’s a very fluid situation,” he said. “That doesn’t change the things we’re focused on. Childcare issues, workforce issues.”
There's been a low unemployment rate in Missoula for years, leading to a workforce shortage, which is good for worker paychecks, job options and flexibility — but a headache for business owners. There's also a severe lack of affordable childcare in Missoula, but the Chamber has made significant strides in that department as well, announcing earlier this year a $1.1 million renovation for a facility that will serve 200 toddlers and infants.
The Chamber was successful in leading the charge to secure a $13 million federal BUILD grant for infrastructure in the area between Mullan Road and West Broadway last year. That area is where Missoula is predicted to grow exponentially in the coming decades, and Clawson said the Chamber is pushing hard to get another $10.4 million BUILD grant.
“We’re very optimistic we can get that to finish out that project,” he said. “Hopefully it will be successful, and we have full support from our delegation in Washington.”
Affordable housing is another issue that the Chamber will be working on. Missoula has a severe shortage of it, and housing prices have been skyrocketing here in the last decade.
“We’re really interested in trying to work with the city, the county, the development community and others involved to try and find ways to create opportunities,” he said. “One of my friends told me ‘I didn’t move to Missoula to not live in Missoula.’ You know, 20% of a lot of people’s workforce has to live outside Missoula.”
Clawson said the Chamber hopes to replicate the success of the BUILD grant on that issue and others.
“Hopefully by pulling together the city and the county with the private sector, we can have that kind of impact on these issues that we did with the BUILD grant,” he explained.
Another one of his goals is to focus more on the state Legislature and advocate for issues that benefit the entire Missoula community.
“How do we communicate back and forth,” he said. “I want to develop a process that’s more supportive of legislative folks. They do what they can for Missoula as citizens. We need to find a way as a Chamber to communicate with them and find ways where we can support them in things that impact Missoula. Yeah we’re interested in things that support businesses, but if you can’t have childcare you’ve impacted the workforce.”
Clawson said the Chamber doesn’t have a particular stance on Tax Increment Financing, a tool that critics have derided as a waste of taxpayer money while proponents have called a powerful way to create projects that benefit the entire community.
“For us, it’s a project by project basis,” Clawson said. “We try to not get in the way of what the city and the county are trying to do.”
Housing density is also a big issue in Missoula. Many Missoula neighborhoods are zoned for single-family homes only, which puts pressure on housing prices and increases traffic congestion. But Clawson said the Chamber hasn’t advocated for denser zoning in single-family neighborhoods. He believes Missoula will inevitably get denser based on its geography, and the BUILD grant will help facilitate that in the Mullan-to-Broadway area.
Clawson noted that NorthWestern Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding to work with the city and the county on the goal of committing to 100% clean energy by 2030. He also noted that he believes the business community is on board with reducing energy use as well because that saves money.
Finally, Clawson said he’s not sure if there will be a serious economic recession in the coming year, but he’s optimistic that banks are in much better shape than they were in 2008 when the economy crashed.
Kim Latrielle, the CEO of the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce, said Clawson’s experience will be much-needed in the upcoming year.
"Steve Clawson has a long history with the Chamber of Commerce, having served on the Missoula Chamber’s Board of Directors as well as the Board of the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce,” she said. "Steve has a strong vision for continuing our initiative work this year as well as stepping up our advocacy work during the 2021 Legislative Session. Steve is a fantastic listener and wants to build on the Chamber’s strengths as a connector and collaborator. We’re excited to have Steve’s steady leadership during these unprecedented times.”
