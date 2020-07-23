New Missoula Chamber board chair Clawson is focused on childcare, workforce, housing

Affordable housing is another issue that the Chamber will be working on. Missoula has a severe shortage of it, and housing prices have been skyrocketing here in the last decade.

“We’re really interested in trying to work with the city, the county, the development community and others involved to try and find ways to create opportunities,” he said. “One of my friends told me ‘I didn’t move to Missoula to not live in Missoula.’ You know, 20% of a lot of people’s workforce has to live outside Missoula.”

Clawson said the Chamber hopes to replicate the success of the BUILD grant on that issue and others.

“Hopefully by pulling together the city and the county with the private sector, we can have that kind of impact on these issues that we did with the BUILD grant,” he explained.

Another one of his goals is to focus more on the state Legislature and advocate for issues that benefit the entire Missoula community.