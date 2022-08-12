New Missoula city council bears down on tight budget

Missoula City Councilman Mike Nugent, who represents Ward 4, believes it takes a full budget season before new members of council get fully acclimated to their role in local government.

Nugent is one of four new council members — along with Jennifer Savage in Ward 1, Kristen Jordan in Ward 6 and Daniel Carlino in Ward 3 — gearing up to work with incumbent councilors to review Mayor John Engen’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget, currently proposed at $267 million.

“It’s my seventh budget season, and in some ways it’s still overwhelming,” said Ward 1 Councilwoman Heidi West, one of the three longest-serving members of the Missoula City Council. “If you ever went into it thinking you know everything, you’re probably wrong.”

Council faces a particularly challenging year due to inflation and the disappearance of federal funds distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re in a tight budget season,” noted Savage. “That is one thing we are all watching. I think we’re going to probably make some tough decisions.”

Despite the challenges, most members seem optimistic about their ability to effect positive change for the Missoula community, as well as the dynamic between the different members of the council.

“We really have some good people on City Council,” said Ward 5 Councilman John Contos.

Ward 2 Councilman Jordan Hess, who has been on council longer than any of his colleagues, remembers a time when contention among council members caused animosity and impassable gridlock. He said he doesn’t see that level of disagreement playing out among the current configuration.

“I think it’s really good we have a diversity of opinions,” Hess said. “It’s representative of our community.”

Hess’ fellow council members generally agree with his positive assessment, but there are frustrations among council, too.

“I think honestly we have a functioning council,” said Council President Gwen Jones, who represents Ward 3. “But it’s a very fine line to slip into dysfunction and that’s what I’m always aware of.”

Some feel aggravated when information seems to be misrepresented by members of the public or the City Council.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Mirtha Becerra said she wants the council to do better outreach and education.

“When you don’t fill those gaps with accurate information, it leaves the door open to fill those gaps with things that are not totally true,” she explained.

West said the use of social media has exacerbated that problem. Memes, she said, aren’t a nuanced way of conveying complicated ideas, and comments on social media platforms don’t count as official contributions to the city’s record.

“I think that’s one thing that has really gotten challenging,” West said.

Another frustration some of the councilors share is their sense that the bulk of the council consistently votes “yes” without giving adequate consideration to alternative points of view.

Council members Carlino, Jordan, Contos and Sandra Vasecka tend to disagree most frequently with the rest of the council, while the other eight members of the body often vote as a bloc.

“It’s so frustrating,” said Ward 6’s Vasecka. “Do you just want everything rubber-stamped?”

Vasecka considers herself a Libertarian and rarely sees eye-to-eye with Carlino, who identifies as a Democratic Socialist. But both council members agree that the chorus of “yes” from most of their fellow council members can be aggravating.

“I feel like maybe it’s like people who have been there for a while just running through the motions of voting 'yes' on things,” Carlino said.

One reason for the widespread agreement among the majority of council could be their understanding of the decision-making box in which council finds itself.

Many on council have expressed frustration with the limitations placed upon them by the Montana Legislature.

“The state is increasingly restrictive on what local governments can do and that’s really frustrating to council and really frustrating to the public,” noted Hess. “I’m not trying to make excuses. I’m just trying to provide context.”

“We are so constrained,” agreed Amber Sherrill in Ward 4.

She and a lot of her colleagues feel there is a disconnect between their understanding of those constraints and the public’s perception of council’s abilities.

“I think it’s important to deal in good faith with the public because I think that public trust is so important and very fragile,” said Ward 5’s Stacie Anderson. “Conveying that decision-making box and maybe sharing in the frustration, but not leading folks to believe there are opportunities to do more than you can, because I think that erodes public trust. It’s very easy to lose public trust, exponentially harder to gain it back.”

“It’s not that simple because if we hear someone but we don’t have the legal authority to do what they’re asking, it doesn’t mean that we don’t think their concerns are valid,” said Nugent. “It shows that’s the reality of governing that there are certain powers that are given to a city council, there are certain powers that are withheld from a city council and we’re just trying to do the best in the decision space that we’re allotted.”

Everyone doesn’t agree on the size of that decision-making space, however. Carlino, Jordan and Vasecka all expressed a desire to see more creativity in navigating the powers the council does have at its disposal.

“We’re stuck,” said Kristen Jordan in Ward 6. “We’re stuck in a really moderate space that is preventing us from really trying some new and exciting things.”

Jordan urged her colleagues to take a chance on being riskier and more open to conflict to advance the city’s goals.

“I just feel like it’s a bit of a cop-out, honestly, to blame somebody else,” said Vasecka. “We need to deal with things at a local level. We can’t always just kick the buck down the road.”

“I think there’s more flexibility than we sometimes are acting like we do (have),” Carlino agreed. He cited his effort to decriminalize entheogenic plants in Missoula as an example of a scenario where he would have liked to see a more open-minded approach from his colleagues.

“There’s ways to work around the state law sometimes,” he added. “Not in every scenario, but more often than people are acting like there is.”

Multiple council members said they feel the issues facing Missoula’s elected officials are a microcosm of larger phenomena at play throughout the country.

Using the example of misinformation, Anderson said, “it’s not just a council thing. I don’t think it’s any different. It affects every aspect of society.”

“These are challenging times,” Becerra said.

But the solutions that could be applied more broadly could also work at the local level, according to the councilors who are endeavoring to put those solutions into place.

“America’s turned into an us-vs.-them society,” observed Vasecka. “And I want it to be an us-vs.-the problem society.”