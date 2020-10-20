New Missoula College paramedicine program aims to fill first responder shortage

“We’re aware that there’s a paramedic shortage in this community,” Bodnar said. “I think it’s so critical that as we meet those community needs, we do so together, we work together.”

The students will learn everything from CPR to administering pharmaceuticals to life-saving strategies such as managing airways, but they’ll also learn things unique to rural emergency medicine.

“In Missoula, we respond to about 11,000 911 calls for medical calls each year. That’s about 30 a day,” said Dave McEvoy, director of the program and a paramedic for the past 30 years. “Those calls expect great things of people, and you never know when you show up what it’s going to be.”

McEvoy described situations the students will likely find themselves in once on the job, saying one day you could be responding to a rollover 90 miles away at 2 a.m., working to coordinate a helicopter landing zone in the dead of winter, and the next day you’re responding to a call in the Rattlesnake from a panicked mom of an infant child who’s not breathing.

“She’s going to take her most precious thing in the world, her baby, and she’s going to hand that baby to you and she’s going to expect that you are going to do the right thing,” he said.