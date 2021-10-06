New Missoula College scholarship supports next generation of tradespeople

A Montana journeyman recently gifted Missoula College $100,000 to endow a scholarship designed to support the next generation of tradespeople.
The money was donated by Walter T. Irion and his wife Ruby, who live in Great Falls. The Ruby and Walter T. Irion Scholarship will support second-year sustainable construction technology students in the Industrial Technology Department who are also pursuing a construction management certificate.
“The trade skills I learned were very important,” Irion said. “But it was time management and organization that were the most important keys to my business success. I’m proud to support the next generation of Montana tradesmen in developing these critical skills.”
The Irions hope that the scholarship will provide opportunities for students who might not otherwise have the financial means to pursue their passions as tradespeople.
Irion graduated from Power High School before earning his journeyman’s certificate from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners in 1950. He’s worked as a general contractor for more than 40 years and has built numerous homes and businesses, including the Sovereign Grace Church and the remodeled West Side Methodist Church in Great Falls.
The Certificate of Applied Sciences and Construction Management degree provides students the opportunity to learn construction skills that will prepare them to be active and competent workers on job sites. Through the program, students learn steps to becoming successful tradespeople, as well as other skills required to manage independent projects.
“The most effective way that we can fill Montana’s workforce shortage is to invest in successful and proven programs like the sustainable construction program at Missoula College,” said John Freer, the program's director and interim chair for the Department of Industrial Technology. “Having basic skills to work on the business is just as important as having the hands-on skills to work on the jobsite, and many students are looking forward to learning both.”
During the two-year program, students divide their time learning construction management skills in a classroom lecture setting and then apply those lessons on the campus job site where students work together to build a house.
Students Cayce Balk and Austin Franck intend to use the skills from the program to work independently as house flippers and be their own bosses.
“It’s a basic starting point where if you don’t know much about construction, it’s a pretty helpful class because they start with the very basics,” Frank said at the Missoula College West campus on Wednesday.
Regardless of where their future careers take them, they are confident that their experiences at Missoula College will set them up for success.
“I feel like employers will be like, ‘Oh you went to college for this?’ And it’ll be a lot easier to get hired,” Balk said.
Students generally have a wide variety of construction experiences prior to beginning the class — some may have never worked with power tools, while others might have worked on smaller projects.
“You have students that come in and they’re already natural leaders or they become that because of their experience, and this program is awesome at giving them a wealth of exposure to different carpentry techniques and applications that they would never get in the industry,” said Walt Wilson, a professor who co-teaches the class.
On traditional job sites, entry-level employees generally don’t get the most engaging positions and have to prove themselves over the course of years, Wilson said.
“So they get to cut and they get to miscut — not too many times — but they definitely do and that’s part of the program," Wilson said. "We budget for those mistakes and we budget so that they get those learning experiences here and will come out of here well rounded.”