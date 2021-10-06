New Missoula College scholarship supports next generation of tradespeople

“The most effective way that we can fill Montana’s workforce shortage is to invest in successful and proven programs like the sustainable construction program at Missoula College,” said John Freer, the program's director and interim chair for the Department of Industrial Technology. “Having basic skills to work on the business is just as important as having the hands-on skills to work on the jobsite, and many students are looking forward to learning both.”

During the two-year program, students divide their time learning construction management skills in a classroom lecture setting and then apply those lessons on the campus job site where students work together to build a house.

Students Cayce Balk and Austin Franck intend to use the skills from the program to work independently as house flippers and be their own bosses.

“It’s a basic starting point where if you don’t know much about construction, it’s a pretty helpful class because they start with the very basics,” Frank said at the Missoula College West campus on Wednesday.

Regardless of where their future careers take them, they are confident that their experiences at Missoula College will set them up for success.