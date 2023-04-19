William Conner runs a cannabis grow operation in Missoula County outside the city limits, where regulations on businesses like his are more relaxed. Even though Conner said Missoula County is one of the hardest counties for cannabis operators to get established, he also said the restrictions are easy enough to navigate.

Now, however, Missoula County is pondering the possibility of adding more rules for businesspeople like Conner.

“More or less it seems pretty good here,” he said.

With new changes that could go into effect this summer, unzoned county land could see the addition of two new parameters for cannabis businesses. New dispensaries would not be allowed to set up shop within 500 feet of another dispensary, and new grow operations would have to meet an energy efficiency standard.

Only new or expanding businesses would be subject to the added regulations.

Luckily for Conner, his business already installed all-LED lights at his grow operation. He said the lights save power and produce better products.

“I think that’s an OK thing,” he said of the county’s energy efficient requirement. But he added, “I think they should listen to the cannabis growers a little more.”

The county, meanwhile, believes the new standards go “a long way toward the long-term success of cannabis cultivators,” according to Jennie Dixon with Planning, Development and Sustainability.

On Tuesday at a Planning Board meeting, Dixon said the county sought to “propose the most reasonable regulations to achieve county goals.”

Those goals include energy initiatives, which cannabis growers could fulfill by either using approved grow lights or 100% renewable electricity.

Those stipulations are almost identical to the regulations already in place in the zoned parts of Missoula County. Glazing requirements, which exist in more urban areas, aren’t proposed for the more rural unzoned lands.

Enforcement of the new rules would happen when businesses apply for their annual license renewal from the Montana Department of Revenue, which checks with local zoning and land use departments.

The new regulations are on their way to be adopted July 1, when the state would open up business licenses to new cannabis operators. Previously, licenses were only available to pre-existing cannabis businesses.

So far, in the county’s outreach efforts, community members have been largely in support of the new rules, Dixon reported. The Planning Board on Tuesday was also unanimously supportive.

Board Member Dave Loomis said he liked how the regulations help the county meet its goals with simplicity.

“A lot of weeds could be gone into,” he noted.

The next opportunity to see the regulations will be a Missoula County Commission meeting on May 4. A page for the proposed rules is also available online at Missoula County Voice, Missoula's online engagement platform.