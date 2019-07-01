Juanita Vero took her oath of office Monday to serve as Missoula’s newest county commissioner.
Commissioner Dave Strohmaier swore in Vero at the Missoula County Courthouse during a ceremony with her family, county staff and residents in attendance. She swore allegiance to the United States Constitution and to the Montana Constitution.
“From 100% clean electricity by 2030, to the jail diversion plan, Missoula is the only county poised to address some of the biggest issues impacting our state, and I’m honored to be able to be a voice in that,” Vero said.
The fourth generation ranch operator said she’s going to spend the next few weeks “learning room numbers and names.” She will serve out the remainder of former Commissioner Nicole "Cola" Rowley's term through 2020.
Commissioners Strohmaier and Josh Slotnick selected Vero from three candidates nominated by the Missoula Democratic Central Committee to take the place of Rowley, a Democrat who accepted an administrative position in Gallatin County.
Starting in April, the Central Committee reviewed applications from 11 potential candidates after Rowley announced that she would be leaving by the end of June.
At an earlier public hearing before commissioners, several residents came forward to show their support for Vero. All said Vero represented a voice for the county’s rural community. In an interview with the Missoulian, Vero said the commission “needs an authentic rural voice” on the board. As a resident of Greenough, she’ll be one of only a few county staff members who live outside Missoula city limits.
“It is a new day,” Commissioner Slotnick said. “We have a new great set of strengths in Juanita, who has experience in large-scale landscape conservation, understanding rural folks and really showing an ability to get things done.”
Her appointment also continues four decades of female representation on the county’s board of commissioners.
Vero left the ceremony immediately after to join her two new colleagues across the street in the county administrative building for her first meeting as a commissioner. She met with civic advisers and county planners, learning each of their names before a discussion on subdivision exemptions for land transfers between family members.
The new position marks Vero’s first time serving in public office. Along with her partnership with the E Bar L Ranch, Vero also served as chairwoman of the Montana Conservation Voters’ Board of Directors for 10 years.
Vero said she plans to run for election by popular vote in November 2020.
This story has been updated to reflect the correct commissioner who swore in Juanita Vero.