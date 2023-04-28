Missoula County is in the process of updating its impact fees, which are assessed to new development based on community growth. If the county commissioners approve the new fees, they would go into effect at the end of the calendar year and make an average new residential home developer pay a $2,608 fee when they secure a building permit.

The county updates its impact fees every five years, and this time around it partnered with consultant TischlerBise to assess the county’s projected growth. According to the consultant, the county is expected to add 12,000 new residents and 4,500 new homes over the next 10 years. Of those figures, 4,400 new residents would be added in the county’s unincorporated areas, and 1,600 new homes would be added there as well.

15,400 new jobs are projected, accounting for 6.4 million new square feet of nonresidential floor area in Missoula County. In the unincorporated areas of the county, 4,200 new jobs are anticipated, accounting for 2 million new square feet of nonresidential floor area.

All of the projected growth is predicted to require nearly $17 million in growth-related infrastructure needs over the next decade. Impact fees, Commissioner Josh Slotnick argued Thursday, make it so the price tag isn’t only shouldered by property taxes.

“This is actually a property tax reduction measure for people who live in Missoula County, so that new development pays for itself,” Slotnick said. “That’s the essence of impact fees.”

Under the proposed impact fee structure, the county would also assess a 5% administrative fee, the maximum amount allowable. Over time, the fees would increase with inflation based on Engineering News Record’s Construction Cost Index.

In order to incentivize affordable housing developments, the county would set aside funding to waive fees for permanently affordable housing projects, defined as “deed restricted dwellings that serve individuals or families earning less than 60% of the area median income,” as well as projects that are eligible for federal low income housing tax credits.

Projects containing an affordable housing component would also be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Part of county staff’s recommendation with the proposed fees includes a suggestion to pursue an Intergovernmental Agreement with the city of Missoula, so that the county could assess fees within city limits.

“The reason an IGA is helpful is because many of the services the county provides, we provide to both city and county residents,” explained Chief Administrative Officer Chris Lounsbury.

He cited the Office of Emergency Management radio project, a system used by all first responders in Missoula County. He said county fees toward that project only account for about $900,000, but city fees in addition to county fees increase the total to $2.9 million.

“Having the IGA in essence means that more of each project that provides benefits inside and outside of the city gets covered by the impact fees and the growth that is happening inside and outside the city,” said Lounsbury.

Similarly, recommendations in the Frenchtown Rural Fire District would be put forth by the Fire Board and considered by the commissioners.

While impact fees are deployed in many municipalities, setting them has its pitfalls. The city of Whitefish is currently snared in a multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit over the fees it assessed to developers starting in 2019.

Public comment on Missoula County's proposed impact fees is open until May 25.