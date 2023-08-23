The University of Montana will have an extra 252 beds to accommodate students this year compared to the on-campus housing supply last academic year.

That's thanks to the completion of an $18-million remodel of historic Knowles Residence Hall.

On Wednesday, UM president Seth Bodnar and other officials held a grand reopening of Knowles Hall, which was shut down from May of 2022 until earlier in August of 2023 for construction. Students began moving into the freshly rehabbed building, just west of UM's Oval, on Monday this week.

"I'm so excited to be here this morning, I can't even tell you what it's been like over the last 14 months as this building's been under renovation," said Sandy Curtis, the director of UM's Housing and Community Standards office.

The project included remodeling the entire lobby area, which now has a large kitchenette with a fireplace for students to use. The rooms have been upgraded with new finishes, flooring, ceilings, fixtures and furniture. The bathrooms were remodeled and the entire building now complies with the Americans With Disabilities Act. The entire mechanical and electrical systems were upgraded as well. Laundry facilities were moved from the basement to each floor, and the balconies were enclosed to make them year-round gathering spaces.

Bodnar said the refreshed dormitory will help with both student recruitment and student retention. The University of Montana dealt with a severe decline in student numbers in the last decade, and the campus is now seeing a flurry of construction as officials cater to what students are looking for in a place they could live in for years. Across from Knowles Hall, a new dining hall is under construction. I 2020 and 2021, UM completed a $5 million renovation of Pantzer Hall, which has a capacity of about 201 residents.

A new $105-million, 600-bed, seven-story residence hall is slated for construction sometime in the next few years on campus, although it's only in the design stages right now.

"We need to have dorms and living spaces where students feel comfortable, where they can walk in and they feel they're up to 21st century standards," Bodnar explained. "When a student's looking at a university and they come and visit, they go into a dorm that is bright and welcoming like this one, when they see a dining facility where they'll be able to gather with their friends, I mean, that makes a difference of their choice, for better or for worse."

As for retention, Bodnar said both Knowles and the new dining hall are being intentionally designed to have community gathering spaces where people will connect and make friends.

"We want our students to, you know, engage in a sense of community," he said. "I think we're seeing so many challenges with mental health, with feelings of anxiety in high school and in college. And we work really hard to build a sense of community for our students."

He noted that students are in groups right now as part of UM's "Big Sky Experience," the new student orientation program.

"So we're trying to think about our dorms in ways that bring students together," Bodnar said. He noted that kids who were isolated at home in high school during the pandemic might be a little behind on their social skills, so it's important for UM to provide that education.

The cost of a bed in a double room in Knowles this year will be $2,873 for a semester or $5,646 for the academic year. For the handful of single rooms, the cost will be $3,055 for a semester and $6,110 for the academic year.

According to the nonprofit College Board, the national average cost of tuition and fees, plus room and board, at a four-year University in the U.S. between 2020 and 2022 was $22,180 pear year. The average cost at Montana State University and the University of Montana was $18,785 from 2021 to 2022.

The renovations to Knowles Hall were paid for through an issuance of debt bonds in 2019. Knowles Hall was originally built in 1962 and was named for Eloise Knowles, one of the first graduates of UM.