New Missoula group assists frontline workers, minorities, neighborhoods

The advantage of the neighborhood community action model is that people know each other, Duncan explained. For instance, a volunteer in the Westside knows if there's an elderly person in the apartment complex down the street who can't drive and might need assistance with groceries.

In the Northside and Westside, volunteers have given out seeds and dirt to 80 Lowell School students and provided free internet to 18 families who were previously unable to participate in distance learning with their peers. They've also arranged distribution of food and essential items and are helping to shape recommendations for the city's phased reopening by prioritizing the voices of low-income families and workers. In fact, the little neighborhood organization even has its own name, the Northside/Westside CREW (Community Rising for Equity and Wellbeing).

"People should not have to live under threat of foreclosure or eviction," Duncan said in an email to the entire neighborhood. "(People) should not be pressured to return to a low-wage, high-risk job before they feel safe to do so. Should not be isolated and unable to access resources and education because they cannot afford an internet bill. Not now, not ever."