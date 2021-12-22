New Missoula housing project announced

A new housing project is being proposed along Bow Street between West Kent Avenue and Central Avenue in Missoula.

Dubbed the 406 Commons, it could create 84 units of housing, which would be at an "attainable price point," a news release announcing the project said.

The property owner is SPEL Corporation, a Missoula-based company. The president is Patrick J. Lawer, who is from Massachusetts, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The project is expected to cost $6.7 million to build. No estimates of how much a unit would cost are included on the project's website. An eight-month feasibility study has already been finished.

“Like many cities located in desirable places, Missoula is experiencing some radical changes due to the pandemic these past two years,” Lawler said in the release. “Our team would like to contribute as best we can to creating community-first solutions to the problem and find creative and innovative ways to give more Missoulians an opportunity for home ownership.”

The location of the project would put it across the street from Southside Lions Park, near All Nations Health Center. It is also directly south of Holiday Village Shopping Center and close to Washington Middle School.

Project plans included the closure of two business locations — The Women's Club Health and Fitness Center and the Red Willow Healing Center. At the time of closure, The Women's Club employed more than 60 people, KPAX reported in April.

"In April of this year, Lawler made the difficult decision to close the TWC doors due to business issues exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. Meanwhile, the practitioners formerly located at Red Willow Healing Center continue to practice, but now in other locations," the release said.

Development would also be mixed-use, the release said. The feasibility study suggested retail such as coffee shops or taprooms and community gathering spaces on rooftops.

Midtown recently received local and state development money for projects in the area. In November, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency approved $370,000 for the Midtown Master Plan. The MRA also received a $874,000 federal grant for a study of the Brooks Street corridor, which may one day include a bus lane.

“Midtown is poised to become the heartbeat of Missoula,” Lawler said. “We operated community-forward businesses in Midtown for nearly four decades on this same site. Now, I’m excited to find the right person or people to take the same heart we put into these businesses and place it into this community vision.”

The developers and owners of the site are looking for a "value-based 'heart partner'" to get involved with the project, Lawler said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 4 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.