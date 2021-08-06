New Missoula library plays host to Soft Landing book club for refugee children

With sweeping views of the mountains and lots of space, the top-floor meeting room at the new Missoula Public Library makes an ideal venue for the weekly meeting of Soft Landing Missoula’s summer book club.

On Thursday, a group of 16 refugee kids took turns reading pages of “Hoot” by Carl Hiaasen.

Standing in the front of the room, AmeriCorps instructor Natalia Boise stopped to go over words the kids didn’t recognize, like “encircle” and “tussle.”

When she asked how many kids wanted to keep reading at the end of an hour, a dozen hands shot straight up into the air.

Many of the kids speak Swahili as their native language and others speak Arabic, but their English is improving greatly week to week, Boise said.

Soft Landing Missoula is a nonprofit set up to help refugee families that have been resettled here by the International Rescue Committee.

The book club is in its second year and was created as a way to engage refugee youth to not only reduce “learning loss” over the summer, but also to continue to create social experiences, according to executive director Mary Poole. The kids build friendships, confidence and the English skills they need to succeed during the school year.