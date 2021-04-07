New Missoula library readies for limited opening May 3

Like almost everything else in the world, the much-anticipated public opening of the new $37 million Missoula Public Library endured a lengthy delay due to the pandemic.
Now, however, the library's staff has announced that the first phase of the opening of the downtown facility at 455 E. Main will occur on May 3.
In Phase 1, there will be limitations on the number of visitors, public access hours and services available, according to Karl Olson, the public relations manager for the Foundation for the Missoula Public Library.
"The library is scheduled to open to the public on a limited basis on May 3," Olson said. "And we will be open every morning Monday through Saturday (from 9 a.m. to noon). Right now Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings are reserved for people at high risk, so elderly people and immunocompromised people. And then Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings (will be for) the general public."
People will be asked to keep their visits short and the library will have a maximum capacity of 100 people for now. The library is working closely with the Missoula City-County Public Health Department and the situation remains fluid as the coronavirus threat evolves.
"We won't be full-service," Olson explained. "But they can pick up their books and they can look for items. They can get reference help if they need it. We will not be offering programming yet or hosting public meetings in our meeting spaces. So, no big gatherings. This is a Phase 1 opening and it could change, like really quickly."
The vaccination rate in Missoula County is making good progress, which led the library to make this move, Olson said. However, infection rates and the unknowns of virus variants could always change things.
"So this is the plan now," he said. "It could change. We'll certainly let people know."
All the regular protocols, such as mask requirements inside and social distancing, will remain in place.
It's been hard on the library's staff to not have visitors in the building, Olson said. They're used to helping people and interacting with the community.
"We're obviously really excited to get to this point," Olson said. "We've been waiting for the day that we would be able to open."
To operate safely, programs like storytelling for children and the interactive exhibits will be on hold for the time being. Eventually, nonprofits will be able to use the public board meeting room, but that will be closed for now as well.
Still, visitors will be able to soak in much of what the library has to offer and what the future holds once the facility is able to operate at full strength. The library's curbside services proved to be invaluable for many people during the pandemic, Olson said, and that will continue. For example, customers can check out Chromebook laptops and mobile Wi-Fi hot spots.
"We tried really hard to expand that, at least the notion of what could be checked out and taken home during a pandemic," Olson said, "to get people as much service and as much access as we could. It's been keeping our staff very busy."
The new Missoula Public Library was built with a $30 million bond approved by county voters in 2016, along with $6.25 million in private funds from more than 550 private donors through a capital campaign and funds from other library partners. The Missoula Redevelopment Agency kicked in $500,000 in Tax Increment Financing in 2019.
The building features numerous energy-efficient systems along with a ground-floor parking garage and a fourth-floor deck overlooking the river. The building will house partners like the Families First Learning Lab, spectrUM Discovery Area and Missoula Community Access Television. A demonstration kitchen has been popular with virtual cooking classes throughout the pandemic, and a "DNA Climber" play structure for kids will be installed this summer.
Library director Honore Bray said people will be blown away by how much nicer the new civic space will be compared with the old library next door.
"It's amazing," she said. "It is a great legacy for the community that Missoulians gave themselves. It's a great building that's going to last a lifetime. It's been a really difficult year. We're excited to finally be able to welcome community members on May 3."
For more information visit missoulapubliclibrary.org.