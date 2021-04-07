New Missoula library readies for limited opening May 3

Like almost everything else in the world, the much-anticipated public opening of the new $37 million Missoula Public Library endured a lengthy delay due to the pandemic.

Now, however, the library's staff has announced that the first phase of the opening of the downtown facility at 455 E. Main will occur on May 3.

In Phase 1, there will be limitations on the number of visitors, public access hours and services available, according to Karl Olson, the public relations manager for the Foundation for the Missoula Public Library.

"The library is scheduled to open to the public on a limited basis on May 3," Olson said. "And we will be open every morning Monday through Saturday (from 9 a.m. to noon). Right now Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings are reserved for people at high risk, so elderly people and immunocompromised people. And then Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings (will be for) the general public."

People will be asked to keep their visits short and the library will have a maximum capacity of 100 people for now. The library is working closely with the Missoula City-County Public Health Department and the situation remains fluid as the coronavirus threat evolves.