New Missoula Public Library executive director Slaven Lee brings wealth of experience

Slaven Lee remembers being scared of libraries.

There was a time, growing up years ago, where fines were a real fear and issue for the new Missoula Public Library executive director. She always loved going and checking out books, CDs and other things from the library, but in the back of her head the money her family might have to pay scared her.

Fast forward and Lee has developed a deep love for working in libraries, which all started during a work study job in college in the library at Ohio University.

Following undergrad, she earned her master's degree from Emporia State University, leading her to a journey that has seen her hold positions in Seattle, New York City and Austin, Texas.

But she's never forgotten those early moments.

"I can really feel acutely what it's like to be scared to go to the library," Lee said. "And that motivates me to make sure no one ever feels that way."

Lee is replacing Honore Bray, who is set to retire after 16 years as executive director. Previously, Lee was the customer access division manager at the Austin Public Library.

In that position, Lee had three different teams reporting to her on aspects of running the library — among them, how people checked out materials and library cards — and managing the library's vast catalog.

"What I've learned from (that job) is just I've always been pretty good at being able to identify how different teams effect the patron service," Lee said. "This most recent position has really solidified that for me. It's so clear, all these backroom things that we do, how they affect who's able to access materials from the library and who's able to feel like they're part of the library."

Fines are the biggest barrier to people being able to access libraries and getting rid of those is something Missoula Public Library has done a good job of, Lee said.

She also called Missoula's library well-used, with numerous active cardholders. Diversity, inclusion and outreach are all big parts of what Lee plans to accomplish in the new position.

Outreach and working with local tribal leaders, as well as pushing for more accommodations for those who are disabled, are also points she mentioned.

"My goal is always to bring in more people," Lee said. "You can always continually improve around who you welcome into the library, whether that's the actual physical buildings ... I'm really interested in ways that people can interact with the library outside buildings, events, through outreach services.

"There's a ton of different ways that you can engage with the community that I'm excited about."

There are significant challenges facing libraries and those who work in them, including funding. Recent pushes by some political groups and parents around the country have looked to remove books and materials that do not align with their views.

The trend has played out in Flathead County over the ImagineIF Library. Recent changes in policy have been criticized by some, with opponents saying the moves taken by that library board will make it easier to remove materials.

ACLU of Montana recently filed a public records request related to those efforts, the Daily Inter Lake reported.

Lee has never had to deal with a challenge to a book in a place she worked, but has had numerous conversations with people who are concerned about various things in the library.

The Missoula County Commissioners and the Library Board are dedicated to the work of the library and the freedom to read, she said.

"The freedom to read, it's a democratic notion, right? That people should be able to choose whatever they want to read or consume and the library tries to offer those services to the community," Lee said.

"I think the sticking point is that parents, they have the freedom to have those conversations with their own kids and their own family, but we shouldn't have one parent or a small group of parents choosing what everybody can access in the library."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.