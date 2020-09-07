New Missoula Rural fire station project could break ground in October

Seconds count when it comes to firefighting, and Missoula Rural Fire District Chief Chris Newman knew when it came time to select a new station site, it was all about location, location, location.
The rural fire department is in the process of relocating two of its stations, with Station 4 months away from breaking ground on a new site, while plans for the new Station 1 are still several years from the point of any gilded shovels cutting into the dirt.
The new Station 4 will be built on the Willis Enterprises wood chip plant, about a mile closer to Bonner than its current location near Piltzville.
Newman said the lot was chosen for its accessibility to Interstate-90, where wrecks happen like clockwork come winter, and to the businesses and communities around Bonner.
"It truly is going to make a difference in our ability to protect our community," Newman said.
That project is out to bid for general contracts, Newman said, and may break ground in late October.
The current Station 4 is nearly 60 years old, he said, and has been reincarnated as a gas station, then a convenience store, then a restaurant before it became a fire station.
The new site still has a very industrial feng shui, but that will change to accommodate the space needed for fire engines to come and go, as well as the off-the-street traffic rural fire stations often see, Newman said. That will take some re-configuring of the fence between the property and Highway 200, as well as some road development. The building will be about 11,000 square feet, and the bays will take up about 4,000 of that. The current facility is about 7,000 square feet, so the upgrade means MFD can double its resident capacity to include two career firefighters and two resident firefighters, akin to apprenticeships, Newman said. That means more engines can be dispatched to a scene off the call.
"It's going to increase our response abilities tremendously," he said.
The construction costs have been penciled out to about $2.6 million, with a $3.2 million price tag on the entire project.
The project is out to bid, and the submission date is Wednesday. The rural fire department won’t need to carry another levy to make the project happen.
“We are absorbing the cost of the station in our current budget,” Newman said.
Meanwhile, a plan for a new Station 1, the rural fire district’s headquarters, is taking shape.
Station 1 has outgrown itself, Newman said. A work trailer outside the building houses two IT staffers, a deputy fire marshal and a training officer. The Human Resources director works out of a different station, as does the battalion chief.
“We’re bursting at the seams,” he said.
Missoula, itself, has also been staking out more room, and the fire station is now backed up against the city limits. Most of their calls send fire crews to the west, toward Target Range, and so it makes sense to move that direction, Newman said.
Newman said this project has more dynamics, players and elected officials to get on the same page before it moves further into the process, but it's a project worthy of the deliberation. Newman may be chief another five to 10 years, he said, "but I'm thinking about, beyond my time, it's for the next chief, and the chief after that."
