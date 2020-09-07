New Missoula Rural fire station project could break ground in October

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seconds count when it comes to firefighting, and Missoula Rural Fire District Chief Chris Newman knew when it came time to select a new station site, it was all about location, location, location.

The rural fire department is in the process of relocating two of its stations, with Station 4 months away from breaking ground on a new site, while plans for the new Station 1 are still several years from the point of any gilded shovels cutting into the dirt.

The new Station 4 will be built on the Willis Enterprises wood chip plant, about a mile closer to Bonner than its current location near Piltzville.

Newman said the lot was chosen for its accessibility to Interstate-90, where wrecks happen like clockwork come winter, and to the businesses and communities around Bonner.

"It truly is going to make a difference in our ability to protect our community," Newman said.

That project is out to bid for general contracts, Newman said, and may break ground in late October.

The current Station 4 is nearly 60 years old, he said, and has been reincarnated as a gas station, then a convenience store, then a restaurant before it became a fire station.