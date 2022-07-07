New Missoula summer reading and eating program promotes childhood literacy

A group of children began gathering in a grassy park at Travois Village mobile home park on Thursday afternoon, awaiting the arrival of the Missoula Food Bank’s “Kids Eat Free” bus.

As the white bus approached, a few others came running down the block to pick up a free lunch bag, complete with a sandwich, snacks, milk, juice, fruits and vegetables.

As an added bonus, they also nabbed books for free and had stories read to them by volunteers.

The summer reading and eating program is new to Missoula and brings children and neighborhoods free meals and books three times a week at different locations around town.

Shannon Russell has been regularly bringing her children since the program launched this summer.

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Russell said. "It’s much needed. The food has helped a lot of people and now with the books coming in it’s an added bonus."

Russell’s youngest child will be in kindergarten this upcoming school year and they’ve been reading together every night before bed. Now, they get to choose new books to read together each week.

“I feel like it really prepares her for school and she’s going to do just fine when she goes to kindergarten next year,” Russell said.

The program has brought back a sense of community that was lost during the COVID pandemic, Russell said.

Lisa Hayhurst, a family resource specialist at Lewis and Clark Elementary, launched the program in Missoula after being inspired by a similar program in her hometown of Billings called Reading Rocks. Hayhurst called up a friend who works with the local food bank and they later got Families First Learning Lab involved.

Initially, Hayhurst thought this program would take more time to get off the ground, but within six months they had everything they needed to launch.

“It’s more than I thought it would look like,” Hayhurst said. “I was honestly envisioning at one time that we’d start small and it’s been amazing because (Families First) and their staff just jumped in full force.”

Many different people came together to make this dream a reality. Librarians from schools like Meadow Hill, Jeanette Rankin and Paxson elementary schools donated hundreds of books. The YMCA held a book drive and the Book Exchange also provided some gift certificates to be given to children.

Volunteers with the summer reading and eating program also make an effort to take specific requests from children to get them books they want to read.

“All the studies show that if kids can choose the books that they read that they’re more apt to read them and enjoy them,” Hayhurst said.

Initially, they planned to run the program through July 22, but decided to extend it through the end of August due to its success and positive reception from participating children and their families. They will start providing free school supplies near the end of the summer.

Free meals and books are available through the program at three locations in Missoula, on Tuesdays at Futura Mobile Park, Wednesdays at Council Grove Apartments and Thursdays at Travois.