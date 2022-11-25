New Missoula YMCA child care facility named for Phyllis Washington

The new early child care center at the Missoula Family YMCA will be named after Phyllis Washington following a $2 million donation from her family’s foundation.

The gift from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation was made in support of the YMCA Here for Good capital campaign to support construction of the new building and complete remodel of its Russell Street campus.

“My kids grew up playing at the Missoula Y and we want to make sure younger generations of Missoula kids have a safe space to grow, learn and thrive,” said Phyllis Washington.

Through the $15 million campaign, the new center will double the YMCA’s capacity to care for children between 6 weeks of age and 5 years old. The Missoula YMCA is the largest licensed child care provider in the state of Montana.

The Washington Foundation is a longtime supporter of the Missoula YMCA and this gift will help address local child care shortages.

“Both the YMCA and Phyllis Washington have spent decades advocating for youth education,” said Heath Foster, CEO of the Missoula Family YMCA. “Early childhood education is one of the best long-term investments a community can make and the Washington Foundation’s gift will impact our community for generations to come.”

Through the campaign, the new building will replace the aging modular that provides preschool classrooms and a toddler care facility. In addition to the center, the YMCA will build a new youth innovation center, a new fitness studio, expanded drop-in child care, outdoor fitness and more.

To date, the YMCA has currently raised $11 million for the project, $4 million is still needed to start construction by April 2023.

“We hope the community will join us in supporting the Y remodel and building of this new, much-needed child care center,” said Washington.