New mobile payment system launched in Missoula could benefit local small businesses

Mobile transactions could get a little less expensive for some merchants in town if a new payment system that debuted in Missoula on Friday finds its legs.

Figure Pay, a mobile application developed by Figure Technologies — a Silicon Valley financial technology company — hopes to use blockchain to cut costs and enter the mobile payment market. Blockchain involves transactions of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin.

The phone app is similar to Venmo, but provides a line of credit as well. In many ways, it's a bank account with the ability to do simple money transfers in addition to credit.

Consumers also have the ability to finance any purchase at the point of sale.

"This is a simple interest product really built for the people," said Tony Morosini, head of banking and payments at Figure Technologies, on Friday. "When I came up with this idea, I thought, this is going to be a product built for people who get the least out of financial services — it's going to be small merchants and the unbanked and underbanked.

"We're trying to offer a great product for that group of people and see where it goes."