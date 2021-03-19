New mobile payment system launched in Missoula could benefit local small businesses

Mobile transactions could get a little less expensive for some merchants in town if a new payment system that debuted in Missoula on Friday finds its legs.
Figure Pay, a mobile application developed by Figure Technologies — a Silicon Valley financial technology company — hopes to use blockchain to cut costs and enter the mobile payment market. Blockchain involves transactions of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin.
The phone app is similar to Venmo, but provides a line of credit as well. In many ways, it's a bank account with the ability to do simple money transfers in addition to credit.
Consumers also have the ability to finance any purchase at the point of sale.
"This is a simple interest product really built for the people," said Tony Morosini, head of banking and payments at Figure Technologies, on Friday. "When I came up with this idea, I thought, this is going to be a product built for people who get the least out of financial services — it's going to be small merchants and the unbanked and underbanked.
"We're trying to offer a great product for that group of people and see where it goes."
The startup has previously dealt in home equity lines of credit, but has begun to push into student loan refinancing and conventional mortgages.
The company claims it could reduce transaction fee costs by 80% compared with a typical credit card company. Several local businesses, including Rockin' Rudy's and Missoula Valley Winter Market, have decided to work with Figure Technologies on the initial launch of the service.
The technology was actually developed in Montana and the company has around 65 employees in the state between Bozeman and Helena.
"We have a lot of affinity for Montana," Morosini said. "We thought, let's go pilot this up in Montana ... our employees were like, 'you should go to Missoula. It's a college town. People will dig it.'"
Mobile payments have been slow to catch on in the United States — a 2019 report by eMarketer said America ranks sixth in the world in terms of mobile payments. That market increased from $69.8 billion in 2018 to $98.8 billion in 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased mobile payments. A study conducted by the National Retail Federation found that 69% of retailers surveyed saw their mobile payments increase from January to August of 2020.
Opening that door and making it easier and more accessible for consumers and merchants alike, businesses are also paid immediately, even if a consumer is accessing their credit line, which is not always the case with other transactions.
The process is fairly simple as well. After creating an account and going through a verification process to access their new line of credit, customers can deposit money into the application from an existing bank account. If the user deposits $100 or more, they are given $50 in free shopping at certain Missoula businesses.
Named in a Figure Pay news release were Rockin' Rudy's, Le Petit Outre, SobbaCycle, Radius Gallery and the Missoula Valley Winter Market as adopters of the technology.
Representatives from Figure Technology will be around Missoula through the next week.
"It's huge. We pay thousands and thousands of dollars in merchant services every year; I think it's a great option for both the merchant and the consumer," said Amelia Relagado, general manager at Rockin' Rudy's. "I'm not sure the consumer really realizes how much businesses end up paying towards interchange and towards merchant processing services."
