New Montana history textbook available to rural schools

A new fourth-grade student textbook published by the Montana Historical Society, "Montana: A History of Our Home," is being offered to rural schools through various grants.

The 96-page textbook offers a quick tour through 13,000 years of Montana history. Students will learn about Montana's 12 tribal nations and seven reservations.

The textbook also offers insight into the immigrants who move to Montana in the 19th and 20th centuries as well as the trapping, mining, logging, farming and ranching industries that brought them to Montana.

A grant from the Steele-Reese Foundation will make it so schools more than 40 miles from an urban center (defined as Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula) are eligible to apply for funds to reimburse the cost of purchasing the textbooks. The school will be responsible for shipping costs.

Selected schools will be required to submit receipts showing their purchase to the Montana Historical Society for reimbursement.

To apply, school officials need to complete their applications by midnight on Aug. 31. Applications can be found at bit.ly/3PWhVp2.

MTHS will review applications and announce decision by Sept. 12. If there are more requests that can be fulfilled, MTHS will give preference to small schools to make sure that the most rural schools are served first. A secondary criterion will be how many hours the teacher will dedicate to Montana history.

For more information, contact Kohl at 406-444-4740 or mkohl@mt.gov.