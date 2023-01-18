New Montana university rule bans TikTok on devices, networks

Montana’s Commissioner of Higher Education issued a directive on Tuesday afternoon banning the use of TikTok from state university system devices and networks just one month after the state’s executive branch took similar action.

Through Commissioner Clayton Christian’s directive, the TikTok app and website will no longer be able to be downloaded or accessed on any device or network owned by the Montana University System beginning on Friday. Additionally, any university-administered accounts must be suspended.

Students don’t seem to be too perturbed by the announcement however, as they can still access the popular social media platform on their personal devices using cellular data or other networks outside of the university.

“I don’t think it really affects me because I’ll just turn my Wi-Fi off,” said Hadley Craft, a sophomore who is a nursing student with Montana State University taking classes in Missoula. “I think every student will be doing that.”

Craft received an email from MSU about the ban after the directive was released. She tried to browse the app during lunch at the University of Montana’s University Center on Wednesday but was blocked from doing so while connected to the network.

Zoe Hulsey, a sophomore at UM, primarily uses TikTok to watch videos by other content creators. From her perspective, the ban won’t have much of an impact on her as she lives off campus.

“If I did live on campus, I’d find it kind of annoying,” Hulsey said. “But I guess it’s fine for me since I live off campus. I don’t really use it when I’m here.”

Kailie Todd, a senior at UM who lives in university housing off-campus, said she was able to access TikTok while connected to the Wi-Fi network before coming to school that morning.

“If I want to watch TikTok at home I’ll just turn my Wi-Fi off and use data to watch it,” Todd said.

Todd, Hulsey and Craft said they rarely — if ever — used TikTok for campus updates or other communications.

A few schools within the MUS had TikTok accounts for their campus or athletics that generally had modest followings.

“The university never considered TikTok a significant communications avenue for reaching students, faculty, staff, alumni and the public,” said Tracy Ellig, MSU’s vice president of university communications. “We have deactivated those few accounts associated with the university, but will retain the account addresses to prevent a third party from scooping them up and misusing the university’s brand.”

In Missoula, UM will also comply with the directive and has communicated the impact of the ban with students and employees.

“While students will have to be more diligent for how they access their TikTok accounts, there is still plenty of room for them to be able to communicate with their peers on this particular social network,” said Dave Kuntz, UM’s director of strategic communications.

Student groups, clubs, Greek Life and other campus organizations will still be able to access TikTok so long as it's on their personal device while not connected to the MUS network. Additionally, campuses may still be able to use TikTok in certain situations deemed necessary for education or research as approved by the campus Chief Information Officer.