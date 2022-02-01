New MSU guides offer advice on beef, rattlesnakes

From buying your own beef direct from a rancher to staying safe from rattlesnakes, a new set of guides from the Montana State University Extension Office offers some hard-to-get advice.

The new and updated guides are part of the Extension Office’s outreach and research effort, according to MSU spokeswoman Sara Adlington. Their audiences range from career agricultural producers to hobby gardeners and landowners.

The new MontGuides include the following:

This four-page MontGuide addresses increasing interest in purchasing local meat products. Consumers can learn about different types of processors in Montana, inspections and certifications, where meat can be sold and meat grading. The MontGuide is available at store.msuextension.org/Products/Buying-Local-Meat-in-Montana-Consumer-Options-MT202115AG__MT202115AG.aspx.

This four-page MontGuide is for outdoor enthusiasts to learn more about seasonal rattlesnake activity, which species are in Montana, rattlesnake habitat and range, as well as identification and safety tips. The MontGuide is available at store.msuextension.org/Products/Rattlesnake-Safe-in-Montana-MT202201AG__MT202201AG.aspx.

This four-page MontGuide explains the income tax concepts of basis and adjusted basis and illustrates potential tax consequences of a decision to sell, give or leave property as an inheritance. Property owners can learn the difference between the stepped-up basis on inherited property and the carryover basis on property the owner gifts during lifetime. The MontGuide is available at store.msuextension.org/Products/Income-Tax-Impact-While-Selling-Gifting-or-Leaving-Property-as-an-Inheritance-MT202202HR__MT202202HR.aspx.

This eight-page MontGuide explains questions that Montanans have asked about testamentary trusts, which allow a trustee to manage assets on behalf of a beneficiary. The guide explains what they are, what assets can be included, who can create them, who can be a beneficiary, duties of a trustee and cost and tax consequences. The MontGuide is available at store.msuextension.org/Products/Testamentary-Trusts-in-Montana-MT202113HR__MT202113HR.aspx.

This new, four-page MontGuide summarizes information from three MSU Extension bulletins about cover crops, also called covers or green manure. Cover crops are one tool to improve soil health and long-term agricultural sustainability, especially when grown in place of fallow, or uncultivated, land. The focus of the MontGuide and bulletins is on covers planted as partial fallow replacement in dryland systems of the northern Great Plains. The MontGuide is available at store.msuextension.org/Products/Cover-Crops-as-Partial-Replacement-of-Summer-Fallow-MT202203AG__MT202203AG.aspx.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.