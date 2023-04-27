A $101 million investment from a pair of philanthropists will mean a brand new nursing education building in Missoula at some point in the future.

Community Medical Center, a hospital in Missoula, announced Thursday that it has signed a letter of intent to donate land in Missoula to Montana State University to construct the facility.

In 2021, philanthropists Mark and Robyn Jones announced a donation of $101 million to the school for the construction of new, larger and modern educational facilities on the five campuses of its nursing college. That means new buildings in Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula. The MSU nursing school currently leases a small, cramped facility on the UM campus in the lower level of North Corbin Hall.

The new 20,000-square-foot building will be built on land on Fort Missoula Road, next to the Community Medical Center campus.

The MSU nursing college, now named the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing, provides baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs for nursing students. According to MSU president Waded Cruzado, the program has been unable to significantly increase its number of graduates due to limited space. With the Joneses’ philanthropic investment providing new facilities in five cities across the state, the college aims to fill the state’s projected shortfall of nurses by 2030, Cruzado added.

"Montana State University’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing relies on our trusted partners across the state, like Community Medical Center, to help fulfill our mission of providing important clinical training for our nursing students,” Cruzado said. “We are extremely grateful to Community Medical Center for its generous donation and continued partnership.”

There has been no announced timeline on when construction would begin or end. The Board of Regents must approve the land donation first.

“Community Medical Center is all about making communities healthier," said CMC CEO Bob Gomes. "There are many ways to accomplish this, and partnering with MSU’s nursing college will improve the health and wellness of our community today and well into the future."

In 2003, Robyn Jones founded Goosehead Insurance, which now has more than 1,300 offices in the U.S., with a market capitalization of $2.2 billion. The couple have a home in Whitefish. Their donation to MSU is one of the largest private donations in the history of Montana, according to MSU.

The Joneses have said their intention with the $101 million is to help address access to health care, particularly for residents of rural communities where there is low population and high geographic remoteness.

Community Medical Center is part of LifePoint Health and Billings Clinic.