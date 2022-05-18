New nonprofit looking out for Missoula’s common good

The Missoulians set to gather at the Missoula Fairgrounds Thursday evening might not have a lot in common, but they all share a goal of strengthening the community.

The "Common Good" event Thursday serves as a “pep rally” of sorts for the founding of a new nonprofit, according to Amber Shaffer, a community organizer involved with the Missoula group.

Shaffer works with All Nations Health Center, one of more than 30 local organizations that plan to coordinate efforts as part of Common Good.

Shaffer said the members of Common Good want to “make Missoula the best Missoula it can be” even though “we come from different backgrounds and institutions.”

Organizers like Shaffer have been gradually preparing for Thursday’s founding celebration over the course of three years.

Lead organizer Lisa Davey said that time was spent recruiting participants and conducting training.

She said 200 people have undergone one of Common Good’s trainings about Indigenous communities, for example.

Davey said trainings like these are intended to “make sure we’re not perpetuating white dominance.” The idea is to center the people who are most affected by the issues Common Good seeks to address, including the local Indigenous population.

Common Good seeks to address community challenges by building relationships between different stakeholders. Those individuals form teams and commit to concrete actions.

“All our organizing is relational,” said Davey.

Actions include teaching citizens to participate in public comment opportunities with the local government and how to research public policies.

Affordable housing, access to health care and food security are all top priorities for Common Good.

“We envision a strong citizen democracy,” Davey said.

Common Good evolved out of the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative as the faith-based organization sought to expand into the civic sector.

Over three years, Common Good’s founding members developed tools like the Wrestling with the Truth of Colonization training series. Shaffer leads the workshop as non-Indigenous community members learn about the legacy of colonization and the ways it shapes their lives today.

Shaffer said the training helps community members bridge gaps between different groups of people.

Everyone in Common Good, she said, is “coming together to make some public commitments.”

On Thursday, Shaffer and Davey hope to gather more public commitments from elected officials and everyday citizens.

“We really want it to be welcome to anyone,” said Shaffer.

Next, they plan to move into the “discernment” phase, in which Common Good will learn about various issues and develop plans for tackling them — topics like Indigenous justice, solar power and redevelopment.

“Really our next step is actually learning a lot,” Davey explained.

But first, the group will celebrate the achievements of its earliest participants. The founding celebration will feature an Indigenous art market, food trucks, a feature prayer, song and round dance. A Kids' Zone will include a magician and games with adult supervision.

The event will be a free, zero-waste event. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chair.

The founding celebration runs from 5 to 9 p.m., with the program scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the 4H Pavilion of the Missoula Fairgrounds.

