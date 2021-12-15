 Skip to main content
New officers graduate from Montana Law Enforcement Academy

Attorney General Knudsen addresses the graduates at the 176th Montana Law Enforcement Academy graduation.

 Courtesy photo

Five Missoula candidates have graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Agency, according to a news release.

The Missoula Police Department had four graduates from the academy — Ashton Bates, Connor Usher, Khai Tran and Sheffield Halsey. 

The Missoula County Sheriff's Department also had one graduate, Matthew Hurteau.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office also added a new graduate, Andrew Smith, as did the Polson Police Department, who had one graduate — Matthew Timm. 

The Montana Law Enforcement Agency provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state. The local graduates were among 61 new officers who will serve in 41 different agencies across the state.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

