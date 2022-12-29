New online tools map Native American financial institutions

The Center for Indian Country Development (CIDC) has released several online tools that map financial institutions in Indian Country.

The Native American Funding and Finance Atlas provides accessible, up-to-date geographic data on federal programs, lending activity, economic development resources, and financial institutions in and around Indian Country.

The information can help entrepreneurs who want to start a small business, tribal agencies, tribal advocates, federal agencies, policymakers and economic developers, among others.

Vanessa Palmer, data director in Community Development and Engagement for the CICD, said the tools centralize and contextualize publicly available data.

“There are 574 federally recognized tribes, and what that means is information is often scattered in lots of different places,” she said. “It’s inaccessible to most everyday people. For example, if an entrepreneur wanted to make a business case to access some capital program, information often doesn’t exist that they could easily draw from to do that. Information is fragmented, it’s scattered, and Native populations are sometimes not represented at all in big surveys.”

For example, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in its monthly flagship survey of unemployment data, “simply (had no) available stats on what Native American unemployment looks like over time,” Palmer said.

"They just weren't there," she said. "They were sort of buried in the numbers, ... but that's just not practical for most people."

Specifically, the Atlas shows all banks and branches, credit unions and certified Community Development Financial Institutions. It also maps Native American Financial Institutions, which offer Indigenous-focused access to banking services and credit. As of last fall, the Mapping Native American Financial Institutions tool showed 82 such institutions in the U.S. Twenty Native banks had total assets of $7.7 billion and 11 Native credit unions had total assets of over $600 million. The total represents .03% of the $24 trillion in total assets of banks across the country.

The Atlas also provides information on several federal lending programs, including individual loans through Small Business Administration programs and Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Matthew Gregg, a senior economist in Community Development and Engagement for the CIDC, said he hopes the data empowers those in and around Indian Country.

“There’s this dearth of Indian Country data,” he said. “When there is this dearth, myths get developed. The reason to use data is to corroborate these stories that you hear but also to debunk them.”

He offered an example of a myth that a certain federal program wasn’t penetrating Indian Country, but when he looked at the data, Gregg said he saw that the program didn’t penetrate Indian-owned financial institutions.

“The data can debunk myths and show, hey, here’s a program that for a small number of tribes is working,” he said. “We’re a neutral entity, and here are the facts. Use them how you want. They’re there for you.”

To view Atlas, visit minneapolisfed.org/indiancountry/resources/native-american-funding-and-finance-atlas and zoom in on a community of interest. Click “New map” on the top left of the map and select “American Indian/Alaska Native/Native Hawaiian Areas.” Click “new map” to add layers for things like federal programs, financial institutions and lending activities of interest. To remove a layer, click “X.” Click on various data points to learn more.

The CICD is one of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks and is headquartered in Minneapolis and has a branch in Helena. The group examines banks and conducts research to inform policymakers.