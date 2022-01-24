New overflow parking lot to be built near popular East Missoula river access site

Anyone who has tried in vain to find parking for the popular Sha-Ron fishing access site and boat launch in East Missoula in the summer will be pleased to know there should be a large new overflow parking lot in place nearby by the fall of 2022.

The 84-stall parking lot will be on Highway 200 just east of the fishing access site, which is located just off the highway at 1573 Speedway Avenue.

The fishing access site has limited parking and no toilet facilities. For many years, boaters, tubers and beachgoers have had to park along the Highway 200 shoulder in a residential neighborhood. The shoulder is often clogged with cars and many people carrying inflatable boats have to cross the highway. The new overflow parking lot will feature a vault toilet and there will be a shared-use path between it and the fishing access site.

Earlier this month, the Missoula County commissioners approved spending $54,700 for a professional services agreement with WGM Group to design the parking lot and provide construction management.

“This is a big deal,” said county commissioner Dave Strohmaier. “This is exciting to get this project moving along to address a longstanding community issue.”

County commissioner Juanita Vero asked county public works director Shane Stack if the new parking lot would be ready to go for Memorial Day weekend.

“I don’t know if we’ll be under construction by then,” Stack responded. “Maybe Labor Day we’ll be open.”

County documents show that construction will begin in summer and the new parking lot will be done by early fall. That means the Sha-Ron site will still be inundated with people having to park on the side of the road this summer.

However, in 2020, the county worked with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to open a large new parking lot at Milltown State Park at 7363 Juniper Driver in Bonner. Located at the confluence of the Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers, that site doesn’t have a boat ramp but does have multiple pathways leading to the river.

