Visitors to the Rattlesnake Recreation Area in Missoula will have front row seats to a historic dam removal and ecosystem restoration project next year thanks to work put in by the city, the state and an environmental group.
A new overlook installed on the Rattlesnake Greenbelt trail will give joggers, bikers and hikers a spectacular view of the Rattlesnake dam and reservoir next summer and fall as it is slowly removed by heavy equipment and workers and replaced with thousands of native plants. The work will allow the stream channel to reclaim its historic glory and connect vital wildlife migration routes, according to state officials.
“Long-term, this will end up transitioning from a construction overlook to a long-term interpretive overlook that will talk about the process,” said Morgan Valliant, the city’s conservation lands manager. “So although there will be a lot of action next summer and next fall, it’s also going to be pretty cool to watch this area transform over the next decade into a fully-functioning native riparian area.”
On Tuesday, workers hand-turned big gates to drain the three-million gallon settling pond next to the dam, built in 1924, for what may be the last time.
The City of Missoula, Missoula Water Company, Trout Unlimited and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are undertaking a project to remove the dam to improve endangered bull trout habitat, lessen safety hazards, reduce maintenance costs and restore the surrounding ecosystem for a wide variety of animals and plants. The project is expected to cost from $1 million to $1.8 million, with much of it coming through private donations to Trout Unlimited.
“The project right now is pretty much fully funded, and it’s out to bid,” Valliant said. “They’re looking at starting in July, actually.”
The dam and settling pond, along with an old caretaker cabin, watch towers and other infrastructure were built to supply Missoula with drinking water, but an outbreak of giardia in 1983 rendered it obsolete. The dam became city property in 2017 when the city won a protracted legal battle to acquire the public drinking water system from a private owner. Rattlesnake Creek is an important tributary to the Clark Fork River, and bull trout use the creek to spawn.
Logan McInnis, a utility engineer with Missoula Water, said there are a series of dams high in the Rattlesnake Wilderness area that also were part of the historic drinking water system. Because climate change has meant hotter temperatures and lower runoffs late in the summer, those dams still kind of serve a purpose of keeping more cold water in the creek late in the summer, which is crucial to fish.
“We’re still trying to figure out what to do with those,” he explained.
Valliant said that a Missoula Conservation Corps crew usually helps out Missoula Water crews in the fall to clear debris from the upper dams, but an early snowstorm this year made that unsafe. Instead, Missoula Water donated the crew’s time to helping out with a big project to make all the trails in the area more accessible.
"It’s very rare that we’ve got open space properties where you’ve got intact natural areas with accessible trails that can accommodate a wide variety of users,” Valliant said. “We can do that here, which is significant. Because we live in a valley, most of the open space is steep hillsides. We had the opportunity here based on topography to provide features for a wide variety of users.”
Valliant and his team have planted saplings, added surfacing and widened trails in the area to make them safer for both cyclists and hikers. He noted that it’s heavily used.
“It’s a major hiking trail for folks from (age) 8 to 80,” he said.
Vivaca Crowser, a spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said public comment sessions were held to discuss options and gather input about the project.
“As a result, the proposal out for comment calls for removing the dam and restoring the creek and floodplain,” she said. “If implemented, the removal would enhance public safety around the existing dam location and reduce maintenance needs, restore habitat for native fish and wildlife, enhance water quality, and provide open space and recreational opportunities for the Missoula community.”
To review the draft Environmental Assessment and to comment, go to FWP’s website, fwp.mt.gov, under “News,” then “Recent Public Notices.” Or, request information and comment by contacting Region 2 FWP, 3201 Spurgin Rd., Missoula 59804; by phoning 406-542-5540; or by emailing shrose@mt.gov. Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.