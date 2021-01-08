New owners, new life for iconic Old Post bar and restaurant in Missoula

So far, they're not sure what they're going to do yet with "The Grotto," the underground wine-tasting and event space below the kitchen.

The previous version of The Old Post Pub closed down unexpectedly in Oct. of 2019 after 30 years in business, and its future was uncertain.

The Durhams said there was "a ton" of deferred maintenance. Even though the old version of the restaurant was allowed by the local health department to operate for years without improvements, the Durhams say they had to go back and forth with city inspectors on every little upgrade.

Eventually, they ended up tearing out almost everything and putting in a brand new kitchen and totally redoing the bathrooms and large portions of interior infrastructure, such as drain pipes and surfaces and heaters. The Durhams say Tim France, who owns Worden's next door and the building that houses The Old Post, helped them out a lot. They ended up having to borrow money from family just to get open, because they weren't able to have customers in to bring in revenue. Banks wouldn't loan to them because they were starting a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic, and costs kept mounting. But they persevered.