New Panera Bread opening next week in Missoula

The pandemic isn't stopping food service entrepreneurship for at least one nationwide brand thanks to online ordering and drive-through technology.
A new Panera Bread restaurant and bakery will open at 2410 N. Reserve St. in Missoula, next to Target at 7 a.m. on Nov. 9.
"We're off to the races," explained Casey Ryan, who owns the Montana locations of the franchise with his brother Pat Ryan. "We're feeling good about it."
Ryan, who lives in Missoula, acknowledges a pandemic is a less than ideal circumstance to open a new eatery. Because of that, the brand new 5,000-square-foot building, with a 150-person capacity, will not be open for indoor ordering or dining to begin with. They'll offer their drive-through service, as well as curbside pickup for online orders. Additionally, food delivery services Grubhub and DoorDash will offer Panera in a few weeks.
"We're just going to keep the dining room closed," Ryan said. "It's certainly not optimal for us, but we just didn't think it would be responsible. We'll evaluate just depending on how case counts go."
Panera Bread has an app called My Panera that allows customers to order ahead of time.
"Panera's innovative from a tech standpoint," Ryan said. "You can order from your phone and it alerts us when you pull in and we run out with your food."
The Kalispell location did well this summer with drive-through and curbside service, he noted.
"It's a strange time to be in the restaurant business, but I know we're going to get on the other side of this thing," he said. "It's temporary. It's not good, but it's not good for anybody."
The restaurant features menu items like sandwiches, salads, soups, macaroni, flatbread pizza, bagels and breakfast meals, along with a company-roasted coffee.
They've got industrial ovens to bake all their bread in-house, and Ryan said a team of bakers will work overnight to make everything fresh for the next day.
"Panera's always prided itself on being more of a healthy alternative to traditional fast food," Ryan said. "On the other hand, we are a bakery so you can be as unhealthy as you want to be, so there is that option."
The broccoli cheese soup is one of the most popular items, he said.
He's hired about 70 workers so far, and some are training at the Kalispell location this week. They also own a location in Billings. Ryan said Montana was the last U.S. state to get Panera Bread locations. The company has over 2,000 locations.
Ryan and his brother are bullish on the Missoula economy, he said, and believe that the retail corridor of Reserve Street will be an ideal location.
Sharon Joyce was shopping at Target on Monday and said she's excited a Panera is opening in Missoula. She's tried the restaurant in Idaho, in Spokane and in Baltimore, Maryland.
"I get breakfast, and I feel like they do other good healthy options for not very much money," she said. "Salads, soups, breads. I think they're known for their bread."
When asked for her overall rating of the restaurant, she said it's pretty high.
"I can't give anybody a 10 out of 10, but maybe a nine," she said, laughing. "An eight or a nine."
