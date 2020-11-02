New Panera Bread opening next week in Missoula

"Panera's innovative from a tech standpoint," Ryan said. "You can order from your phone and it alerts us when you pull in and we run out with your food."

The Kalispell location did well this summer with drive-through and curbside service, he noted.

"It's a strange time to be in the restaurant business, but I know we're going to get on the other side of this thing," he said. "It's temporary. It's not good, but it's not good for anybody."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The restaurant features menu items like sandwiches, salads, soups, macaroni, flatbread pizza, bagels and breakfast meals, along with a company-roasted coffee.

They've got industrial ovens to bake all their bread in-house, and Ryan said a team of bakers will work overnight to make everything fresh for the next day.

"Panera's always prided itself on being more of a healthy alternative to traditional fast food," Ryan said. "On the other hand, we are a bakery so you can be as unhealthy as you want to be, so there is that option."

The broccoli cheese soup is one of the most popular items, he said.