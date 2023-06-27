If you're one of the probably thousands of people who's had to rush across Highway 200, dodging cars with a cooler in one hand and a tube in the other to get to the popular Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site, those days are over.

On Tuesday, Missoula County and officials with several other partner agencies held a ribbon-cutting celebration for a new 68-spot parking lot just north of the old Sha-Ron Access.

As one official joked, it was a pretty big celebration for a parking lot, but it did take four years from concept to opening.

In the past, there wasn't enough room at the old 25-spot site and dozens of cars would park along the roadway, where there are posted speeds of up to 55 mph. The county recently instituted a ban on parking on that section of roadway. But the new lot has a trail down to the river, a bathroom and an all-abilities trail down to the old site.

The new lot doesn't have a boat ramp and doesn't have parking for trailers, so people with trailers and large, heavy boats will need to use the old site and park there as well.

Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick noted that the parking lot was the result of a collaboration between the county, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the Montana Department of Transportation, the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization, Mountain Line, the Clark Fork Coalition, JAG Construction and local community councils and residents.

"We'll see an increase in public safety, increased quality of life for neighbors and hopefully an increase in enjoyment for the people using these facilities," Slotnick said.

Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess said the project is a good example of multiple agencies working together to address the impacts of recreation as Missoula's population grows and river usage increases.

Randy Arnold, the regional FWP supervisor, said the removal of the Milltown Dam in 2009 encouraged many more people to float on that section of the Clark Fork River into downtown Missoula.

"We saw and have seen a real increase in recreational use," he said. "And over the last 10 to 15 years we've been focusing on how do we start solving some of the challenges of river access and recreation? Not as if it's the bane of our existence or a problem we need to stop, but how do we support this otherwise really responsible use of people floating in the river in the peak of summer and enjoying that and having good places to put in and good places to take out?"

The new lot will be open from sunrise to sunset, and overnight camping is not allowed.

For the third year in a row, the Clark Fork Coalition's River Ambassador program will often have staff stationed at Sha-Ron with information on parking and shuttle options, as well as river information and safety tips. They'll usually have mesh bags for litter and boat pumps for people who take the bus.

Speaking of public transportation, Mountain Line's Route 4 runs from downtown to Bonner on hourly service, seven days a week. It stops at Sha-Ron as well as Milltown State Park. The bus is free for all riders, although boats and tubes do need to be deflated on board. The University of Montana also operates a free shuttle service to Sha-Ron Thursdays through Sundays from July 6-Aug. 20. Shuttles depart on the hour, each hour starting at noon with last departure at 6 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays they now offer half-hour service from 1-4 p.m., and passengers board on Campus Drive near the Outdoor Program. The bus also serves Milltown State Park, by request, until 5 p.m., and more information can be found online at umt.edu/transportation/bus/river-shuttle/.

The parking lot took so long to build, according to several officials on Tuesday, because it had to go through a public comment period, an environmental assessment, a zoning compliance process and floodplain permitting.

The old Sha-Ron Access Site's technical address is 1573 Speedway Avenue.