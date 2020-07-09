New parking regulations on Tamarack Road for river users

A full map is available online at https://missoulacountyblog.com/2020/05/28/new-parking-regulations-in-effect-for-clark-fork-river-recreationists/.

The Milltown State Park parking lot can be accessed via Juniper Drive or Tamarack Road, and there is a short segment of parking on Juniper Drive, although a walk to the river will be required. Milltown State Park is upriver a short distance from where boaters and tubers used to put in.

Mike Kustudia, the manager for Milltown State Park, said the parking lot there will hold about 80 cars. The end of Juniper Drive is now open and the shoulders are mowed for overflow parking, and he said that area will hold about 120 more cars. He estimated that about 200 cars were parked in the old parking spots on hot days last summer.

One key piece of information is that the gates to Milltown State Park's parking lot will close at 9 p.m., so any boaters getting off the river after that time need to park on Juniper Drive outside the gate in order to retrieve their car.

Kustudia said there are bathrooms and nice trails at Milltown State Park, unlike the informal areas along Tamarack Road. He's hopeful that everyone will be able to adapt.