New parking regulations on Tamarack Road for river users

There are now vastly different rules and parking prohibitions at one of the most popular, albeit informal, river access sites near Missoula.
In years past, thousands of tubers and boaters on the Clark Fork River have used the area below the Interstate 90 bridge on Tamarack Road in Bonner as a put-in. It was never an officially designated river access point, however, and many users parked on the side of the road and used an ad-hoc network of rocky pathways to get to the water.
That all changed earlier this year when Missoula County commissioners approved new parking prohibitions and regulations for the area in an effort to mitigate negative affects for nearby residents.
"With temperatures forecast to rise heading into the weekend, we want to remind the public about new parking restrictions for those recreating on the Clark Fork River near Bonner," explained Allison Franz, communications manager for Missoula County. "Parking is now prohibited on most of Juniper Drive and Tamarack Road, and floaters are asked to park and access the river at the Confluence Area of Milltown State Park."
Essentially, all the areas where boaters and tubers used to park near the river under the I-90 bridge on Tamarack Road are now off-limits.
A full map is available online at https://missoulacountyblog.com/2020/05/28/new-parking-regulations-in-effect-for-clark-fork-river-recreationists/.
The Milltown State Park parking lot can be accessed via Juniper Drive or Tamarack Road, and there is a short segment of parking on Juniper Drive, although a walk to the river will be required. Milltown State Park is upriver a short distance from where boaters and tubers used to put in.
Mike Kustudia, the manager for Milltown State Park, said the parking lot there will hold about 80 cars. The end of Juniper Drive is now open and the shoulders are mowed for overflow parking, and he said that area will hold about 120 more cars. He estimated that about 200 cars were parked in the old parking spots on hot days last summer.
One key piece of information is that the gates to Milltown State Park's parking lot will close at 9 p.m., so any boaters getting off the river after that time need to park on Juniper Drive outside the gate in order to retrieve their car.
Kustudia said there are bathrooms and nice trails at Milltown State Park, unlike the informal areas along Tamarack Road. He's hopeful that everyone will be able to adapt.
"The tube hatch is upon us," he said. "But this parking lot was built for the tube hatch."
County officials also want to remind people there's still a pandemic going on.
"Also, with the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Missoula County, the Missoula City-County Health Department urges people who choose to recreate on the river to follow the agency's guidance for recreation, which includes maintaining social distancing and only recreating in groups with members of your immediate household," Franz said in an email.
A spokesperson for the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Jeannette Smith, said there will be designated patrols for the parking areas at Tamarack Road, Maclay Bridge, Kona Ranch Road and the Bandmann Flats area in East Missoula. She said the primary objective for the officers will be educating the public about alternative parking areas. However, citations will be issued and cars will be towed if violations are blatant or there is a safety hazard.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.