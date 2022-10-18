New partnership helps bring bear-resistant trash enclosures

HUSON — Situated on the northern bank of the Clark Fork River, Missoula River Lodge offers clients pristine trout fishing, iconic mountain views and cuisine from a nationally recognized executive chef.

And bears really like that food, too — so much so that the lodge appealed to state officials last year for assistance in keeping bears out of their dumpster, located where the lodge driveway ends at the west end of Huson Road.

The lodge property, prime habitat for local wildlife of all types, is tucked alongside an oxbow and just upstream of the confluence of Sixmile Creek and the Clark Fork. Wildlife biologists and bear managers described the immediate vicinity of the Sixmile-Clark Fork confluence as one of the most vital wildlife connectivity zones in Missoula County.

An emerging public-private partnership aimed at funding and constructing bear-resistant garbage enclosures could help ease conflicts with food-seeking bruins.

An enclosure built in June at the fishing lodge just west of Huson is a marquee example of the long-lasting structures the group hopes to build more of. And, they say, it shows how private efforts can join with public expertise and grants to accomplish projects more quickly than government action alone. But, group members stressed that their success in Huson was due in part to a fundraising effort that will need more support if more enclosures are to be built.

A recent study by the Missoula Bear Smart Working Group found that unsecured garbage is by far the leading cause of human-bear conflicts in the area, accounting for about half of all conflicts. Bear managers and biologists have described an epidemic of bears raiding garbage and coming into conflict with humans, particularly this year, when bears are struggling with a failure of natural foods largely due to an ongoing drought.

When local or transient bears find easily accessible garbage, they stick around, said Jamie Jonkel, a Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear manager based in Missoula. But if it's secured, they'll move on, likely without conflict.

"It's a wildlife bonanza there," said Pat Sweeney of the Ninemile Wildlife Working Group, pointing up at the mountains ringing Huson. Sweeney and Jonkel said that mountains and public lands to the north and south of the Clark Fork pinch together along Interstate 90 near the site at the western outlet of the Missoula valley, making it "a really good movement corridor" for wildlife, including bears. Grizzlies have often passed through the area in recent years, Jonkel said, and black bears are plentiful.

Lodge Manager Sheree Baxter described consecutive seasons of bear conflict stretching back years, in which bears outsmarted, or overpowered, improvised deterrence methods. When lodge staff locked shut the lid of their circular plastic dumpster, bears could still knock it over or flex the lid edge up enough to pilfer the contents. So then they attached the dumpster to an upright pole near the entry to the property. No luck.

"We tried a lot of things," Baxter said. "They played with that thing like a circus ball ... they played with that thing like it was nothing."

In 2021, the lodge made an agreement to keep the dumpster at Larry's Sixmile Bar and Grill about 1.3 miles east in Huson. But that was a temporary fix, Baxter said, and "when Jamie said there were grizzlies, that really woke everybody up."

So in early September 2021, Baxter emailed Jonkel seeking help. Republic Services, she wrote, recommended building an enclosure to house the dumpster, but Baxter was struggling to find a contractor and determine what to build. Jonkel stepped in to guide the process, which Baxter said "makes less barrier to entry" for a property owner seeking an enclosure.

The lodge dumpster enclosure ended up being a test-piece of sorts for cooperation between Jonkel and Sweeney; Chad Bauer, a municipal market manager for Republic Services; Vance Russell, owner of Flying Arrow Enterprises; Defenders of Wildlife; and Blake Nicolazzo, who worked with Jonkel to start an ongoing GoFundMe to pay for projects.

"To me, this is the future," said Nicolazzo, who has a branding and communications firm in Missoula. "We all have to show up the best we can."

She said that by taking private donations through GoFundMe, partnering with Defenders of Wildlife for funding, and leaning on the lodge and FWP to cover some of the cost, the collaborative group was able to get the almost $8,000 enclosure paid for and built far quicker than a government agency alone could have. Money, particularly grant funding, she and Jonkel said, is often more readily available to partnerships that show they have the energy — and, crucially, the track record — to actually execute projects.

Materials for the metal enclosure, which is topped by electrified wire, cost about $3,400, Russell said — almost three times what they normally cost. Labor, including earthmoving, and the construction of a concrete pad for the enclosure pushed the total cost to just under $8,000. The lodge paid for $3,500 in labor, Defenders paid $1,000, FWP chipped in for electric fencing, and Nicolazzo's GoFundMe money paid the rest.

Russell said "there are definitely ways to make it more affordable," noting that the optional concrete pad and sliding cantilever gate raised the cost of this enclosure. Jonkel said that wood sheathing can make similar enclosures look less industrial. Russell noted that "it's just a bulletproof design."

Jonkel acknowledged that many people would balk at shelling out thousands of dollars to enclose their garbage bin. But, he said, bear resistant garbage bins with latching lids often stop working after a couple years, and there aren't bear-resistant round dumpsters like the one at the lodge. The enclosure, he said, will last decades: "They are forever, if you maintain them. This is gonna be here long after we're all dead."

Jonkel and Nicolazzo said they hope the Huson project will spur more GoFundMe donations, allowing them to tick off more of the 25-plus projects on their list. Jonkel said it was "the perfect first project" to showcase the collaboration, which melded Jonkel's bear expertise, Bauer's consultation on enclosure design and waste removal logistics, Russell's fabrication and construction know-how, Sweeney's local knowledge, and funding from Defenders, Nicolazzo and the property owner.

"I love our little motley crew, our partnerships," Nicolazzo said. "We're actually doing it, it feels so good."