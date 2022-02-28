New pedestrian bridge emerges as top priority for Missoula

The creation of a new bike and pedestrian connection across the Clark Fork River in Missoula is the number-one top priority for the Missoula Redevelopment Agency as it looks to fund projects in Urban Renewal District II’s final nine years.

The agency hopes to redevelop an existing but unused railroad bridge that connects the baseball stadium and McCormick Park to West Broadway Avenue near the Missoula Fresh Market grocery store.

It’s been roughly a decade since Montana Rail Link used the bridge to run trains regularly down to the Bitterroot Valley. Montana Rail Link recently terminated its lease of the track in the area and returned them to owner BNSF Railway.

The bridge has a locked gate across both ends and "No Trespassing" signs.

Earlier this month, Missoula Redevelopment Agency director Ellen Buchanan gave a presentation to the agency’s board about priority projects for Urban Renewal District II, which covers a large swath of central Missoula, including the Old Sawmill District and a portion of West Broadway.

“When we go down our long-range priority projects, the top one, and I don’t think there’s ever been any dissension about this whatsoever, is the additional bike/ped crossing across the Clark Fork utilizing the Bitterroot railroad trestle,” Buchanan said. “That’s the least expensive, most cost-effective way we’ll ever get another bridge across the river or trail across the river.”

Urban Renewal District II was created in 1990. Inside that district, property taxes from new development since 1990 are overseen by the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and used in the form of Tax Increment Financing to create projects that would benefit the public but otherwise wouldn’t happen. The district sunsets in 2031, which means that the property taxes would then all go to relevant taxing jurisdictions, such as the city’s general fund and local schools.

“The district has been slow to develop significant new tax base because many of the projects that benefited from the use of TIF have been for the delivery of public and social services as well as affordable housing,” Buchanan said. “These projects are not generally tax-producing but are essential for a healthy and equitable community.”

Buchanan said there has been significant private investment in the district over the last 15 years, particularly in housing and infrastructure, which means the area will be attractive to private developers even after TIF is no longer available.

Buchanan created a spreadsheet that showed a long list of priority projects for the district.

Those include redevelopment of the Sleepy Inn and improvements to the city-owned baseball stadium, including perhaps new offices and turf. Others include the reconstruction of California Street, property purchases including the purchase of the low-income Bridge Apartments, riverbank improvements, the creation of a riverfront trail and more lighting on the Bitterroot Trail.

Her spreadsheet showed that when considering all guiding principles created by a TIF working group, the new Bitterroot Railroad pedestrian/bike bridge is the top priority. The working group is comprised of city council members, MRA board members and staff with the mayor’s office.

“There’s agreement in the working group, and there is among staff, that (the bridge) is a top priority from our perspective,” Buchanan said.

She estimated the cost of developing the bridge to be roughly $3.5 million. However, she made that estimate assuming the bridge would have to be widened using a cantilever process because trains would still need to go across.

Now, she said, the cancellation of the lease by Montana Rail Link means the project could be less expensive.

“Now everything’s changed,” she said. “We’re not going to be running trains down that railroad line anymore so is there an opportunity to do something less expensive there and utilize the structure that’s there rather than having to build on to it.”

Buchanan said that most likely, all of the projects she listed would need to be paid for by taking on debt through TIF revenue bonds, which have to be approved by city council.

Board member Nancy Moe hopes everyone understands that the Missoula Redevelopment Agency will work with the city council on all the listed projects and will also follow state law, she said.

Board member Ruth Reineking said she hopes people understand how much housing has been built in Urban Renewal District II over the last 15 years.

"There's an amazing number of housing units that have gone into this district," she said.

Daniel Carlino, a city council member, has posted on social media twice about his support for using the bridge as a pedestrian and bike path.

Michael Sweet is a founding member of the working group that is advising the city on how to design a new community center at McCormick Park called the Currents Center for Recreation and Creativity. He supports a new connection as well.

"Everybody's waiting for the railroad to make the first move," Sweet said. "It's a huge asset just sitting there occupying a lot of space in Missoula. It would be a huge connector for the community. I'm hoping at some point somebody will decide to at least abandon the railway to turn it over to the community."

