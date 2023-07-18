A new collaboration in Missoula aims to address the severe shortage of affordable child care by offering providers lower rent and free services so they can maximize their bottom line, pay their employees and focus on the kids.

Called the Missoula Child Care Advantage, the program is now accepting applications for a pilot project at the former Cold Springs School building, which will be turned into a hub for independent, private child care businesses.

"We know that the child care system is broken," said Sally Henkel of Missoula Child Care Advantage. "There’s not enough of it, it’s expensive and it’s a tough business to run. Missoula Child Care Advantage seeks not only to stabilize child care in our area by offering free back-office support to providers, but also brings the business community to the table to offer a child care benefit to their staff."

Six different classrooms at the building will be cleaned and renovated with a grant from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. Then, six providers selected for the pilot program will be able to have below-market-rate rents and utilities and back office shared services at no cost. They can also utilize bulk ordering and laundry services to save money.

Grace Decker, the Zero to Five strategic collaboration coordinator of United Way of Missoula County, said the project is an "innovative new network to improve and stabilize the child care sector in our area."

"MCCA is a network of independent child care businesses that utilize shared services to improve their bottom line," Decker said. "These child care businesses will use a common waitlist and enrollment portal, which creates an opportunity for local employers to offer a child care benefit to their employees — faster access to child care."

The Missoula Child Care Advantage is administered by Zero to Five Missoula County, which is a program of United Way of Missoula County. Decker said it "brings together public and private organizations in collaboration to address the child care crisis locally."

Decker said the child care crisis is dire right now, with infant and toddler care addressing only 30% of demand in the community.

"We're in a situation where child care providers are leaving that field across the country and here locally because it continues to be a low-paid and financially unstable business model," Decker explained. "The providers know they can't charge parents more, so we need to find ways to help stand up and support child care businesses to exist."

She said that parents in the Missoula area are paying anywhere between $750 and $1,200 a month for child care and dealing with long waitlists. Despite those high fees, people employed in the field are only making an average wage of around $11 an hour, which is almost impossible to live on in Missoula, Decker noted.

So, the MCCA is trying to bring community partners into the project to add something to the table that wasn't there before, Decker said.

"So the child care programs that are part of our network will have some support for their bottom line," she said. "We'll offer them some services at no cost to help them run their business more efficiently and maximize their income. Those services are paid for by employers in the area that are becoming members. In exchange, those employers will be able to offer employees a child care benefit and those employees will find child care more quickly in the network."

The four employers who are taking part in the pilot are Submittable, Clearwater Credit Union, Partners in Home Care and Missoula County Public Schools.

"The long-term resource that's coming to the table is that the city, the county and United Way of Missoula County have made commitments to support the coordination of this project in their budgets," Decker said.

The child care providers will get payroll services, telehealth benefits for workers and software services to manage enrollment, waitlists and staff.

Decker said the pilot program is focused on trying to expand child care availability for infants and toddlers.

"We're looking for people and businesses who have a track record and a plan for providing quality care for children and for running a successful business," she said. "We're prioritizing programs that serve infants and toddlers."

People that apply don't necessarily need to have an existing business, she noted.

"It could be someone that's thinking about starting a child care business," Decker said.

The Cold Springs School building is just the pilot program, and after a year or so the program will expand to other locations and existing businesses, she explained.

"We are not looking for people to close a location in one part of town and open in our location at Cold Springs," she noted. "We are looking for a net increase in slots. So a provider could be opening a brand new facility or opening a larger facility or maybe it's someone caring for a small group out of their home but looking for a larger space. It could be someone looking to open a second location."

Decker acknowledged that it's kind of a complex model that took a lot of planning and coordination.

"The reason why this project is so complex is that community partners are all putting resources into the pot and adding something that wasn't there before," she said. "You can't ask child care to solve the child care crisis, so a complex project has the potential to really make a difference."

Applications for child care providers opened on July 1 and will be open until Sept. 15, and kids should be moving in to the renovated classrooms in early 2024.

The application and more information can be found at missoulachildcareadvantage.com.