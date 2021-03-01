New podcast covers Jermain Charlo's disappearance story

Jermain Charlo’s disappearance will be viewed through the lens of a Montana outsider in a new podcast scheduled to launch Monday.
The host of the show, Connie Walker, is a Cree woman whose reporting has predominantly focused on the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. In her new podcast, “Stolen: The Search for Jermain,” Walker talks to Charlo’s family, investigators on her case and volunteers in order to contextualize Charlo’s disappearance in a broader narrative about the risks for Native American women in the U.S.
Charlo went missing on June 16, 2018. A Missoula Housing Authority security camera captured Charlo about 1 a.m. walking through a downtown alley behind the Badlander bar toward Higgins Avenue. The Missoula police investigation into Charlo’s disappearance is still active.
In an interview Friday, Walker describes what drew her to Montana and to Charlo’s disappearance.
“This is an issue that really can be a window into what it means to be an Indigenous person in Canada or the United States today, in Montana today,” Walker said. “And I think every single one of these cases deserves to be told and every single one of these women and girls have a family that loves them, has a community that they’re a part of and have people out there advocating for them and pushing for answers.”
The podcast allows Missoulians to see where they live from a different perspective. In the first episode, Walker picks up on Missoula’s relaxed attitude toward the pandemic, the tension between settlers and tribal members, and the beauty of the landscape.
Walker started her career telling the stories of Indigenous women in Canada, but when she began reporting in the U.S., she focused on Montana because of the high number of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
At the top of her first episode, Walker lists names of the many women whose stories she’s told, despite never having the opportunity to meet them. As she explores Charlo’s story, she adds more names to her list. She speaks to a cousin of Charlo who was also the cousin of Selena Not Afraid, 16, who was found dead a mile from the rest stop she was last seen at in Hardin. Officials later determined Not Afraid died from hypothermia.
Meeting one Native American woman who has had two different women in her family die or disappear made Walker wonder about what it's like to live in Montana as an Indigenous person.
At one point she asks the question, “What is happening to Indigenous women in Montana?”
The podcast stands apart from other crime adjacent podcasts for its reluctance to sensationalize. Instead, Walker takes a measured and thoughtful approach to telling Charlo’s story. In the first episode, Walker meets with Charlo’s grandmother, Vicki Velarde, who Walker says has been reluctant to speak to reporters because of how difficult Charlo’s disappearance has been on her. As Walker walks with Velarde, she asks about the flowers Velarde planted around her home. She didn’t want to rush Velarde.
Walker’s interviews create a picture of Charlo as a proud mother of two boys who was beautiful, smart and connected to her family. She also examines Charlo’s family, who has pushed Charlo’s story forward and not given up, Walker said.
“The pain and the trauma they’ve been living with for the last two and a half years not knowing where Jermain is, it’s devastating and incredibly difficult for them,” Walker said.
Even sharing Charlo’s story is difficult for them, she added.
While the Missoula Police Department takes a few knocks based in its initial response in the first 10 days of Charlo’s disappearance, Det. Guy Baker’s work on the case is highlighted for his perseverance. Walker notes Baker’s willingness to follow up on leads from various sources, including the dreams of Charlo’s family.
“I’m not used to police officers like Guy,” Walker said.
Stolen is essential listening for any Missoulian, not just because of its exploration of the deeper risks faced by Indigenous women in Montana, but for Walker’s skill in telling the story of Charlo, a woman she may never meet.
The podcast is produced by Gimlet Media and can be found on Spotify as well as other podcast platforms.