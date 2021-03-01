New podcast covers Jermain Charlo's disappearance story

The podcast allows Missoulians to see where they live from a different perspective. In the first episode, Walker picks up on Missoula’s relaxed attitude toward the pandemic, the tension between settlers and tribal members, and the beauty of the landscape.

Walker started her career telling the stories of Indigenous women in Canada, but when she began reporting in the U.S., she focused on Montana because of the high number of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

At the top of her first episode, Walker lists names of the many women whose stories she’s told, despite never having the opportunity to meet them. As she explores Charlo’s story, she adds more names to her list. She speaks to a cousin of Charlo who was also the cousin of Selena Not Afraid, 16, who was found dead a mile from the rest stop she was last seen at in Hardin. Officials later determined Not Afraid died from hypothermia.

Meeting one Native American woman who has had two different women in her family die or disappear made Walker wonder about what it's like to live in Montana as an Indigenous person.

At one point she asks the question, “What is happening to Indigenous women in Montana?”