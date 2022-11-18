New podcast to focus on Northern Cheyenne woman’s death, MMIW

A new CBS News podcast called “Missing Justice” will explore the circumstances surrounding Christy Woodenthigh’s death.

Woodenthigh, a 33-year-old mother of three, was killed in 2020 outside her home on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. Her boyfriend, Jarard Threefingers in 2021 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He later withdrew the guilty plea, and the case went to trial. Threefingers was ultimately acquitted of the charges on Dec. 14, 2021.

The six-part series is hosted by reporters Cara Korte and Bo Erickson, who cover the federal government for CBS. In the podcast, hosts analyze how well the federal government upholds its responsibility to keep Native people safe. The series looks at how crimes are investigated and prosecuted on reservations, and it follows Woodenthigh’s family as they pursue justice.

“Missing Justice” was reported over 19 months and includes interviews with Woodenthigh’s family, Northern Cheyenne tribal leaders and law enforcement officials, among others. It will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 22 with a new episode released each week, according to a news release.

Woodenthigh’s case is not unique. Native Americans go missing and are killed at disproportionately high rates in Montana. While Native people comprise about 6.7% of the state’s population, they account for, on average, 26% of the state’s missing persons population.

To listen to the trailer, visit link.chtbl.com/MissingJusticeTrailer.