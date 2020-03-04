New police chief "boots on the ground" for 35 shootings in 10 years

White was not here on Feb. 12, when a patrol officer's back window burst, setting off a lockdown on government buildings, a hospital and a total of eight downtown blocks in search for a suspected shooter. Ultimately, police found no evidence of a shooter, opening the possibility of a window manufacturer's defection, but White said he would "absolutely" have deployed the same forces as Interim Chief Mike Colyer did.

"You have to work from the information you have on hand," he said. "You're always going to initiate the response that provides a high level of safety to the public and the involved officer. And that's going to mean we're going to lock things down. That is the only way. If you have an active shooter situation and that is the information you have, you are going to bring resources in to ensure that no one else is harmed. As more information develops, you can adjust that. But I will always err on the side of providing safety to this community and to our officers."

White is familiar with such situations from his time as the commander of the special response team, equivalent to the SWAT team deployed that day, while he was the special services commander in the California state police. In that agency, he was also "boots on the ground" for 35 officer-involved shootings in 10 years, he said.