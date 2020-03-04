New police chief "boots on the ground" for 35 shootings in 10 years

Jaeson White took the reins as Missoula Police Chief this week, bringing with him a deep resume of experience in the field and administration.
White, who began work on Monday, sat down with the Missoulian on Wednesday to talk about the first days on the job and thoughts on the years ahead. He also took questions on present topics in his new city, including homelessness, a recent shooting scare that caused a downtown lockdown, and the role of police administration after officer-involved shootings.
White, 50, comes to western Montana by way of the Sierra Foothills in northern California, where he was been serving as an assistant chief of the California Highway Patrol. There, he oversaw computer crimes investigations, which ranged from child exploitation crimes to foreign actors intruding into state systems.
In his 28 years in law enforcement, White previously held a special services commander position for the CHP for 14 counties in California, overseeing commercial transportation enforcement, K-9 units, investigations and more. The California Highway Patrol is the state police agency, White said, so their work was more than highway enforcement; each district essentially operates as its own police station.
"A California Highway Patrol captain functions as an equivalent to a chief of police, and the ranks cascade down like anywhere else," he said. "As the special services commander, I served fundamentally as the chief of police for my area, which happened to be 14 counties."
Missoula is also a larger city than any place White's called home since his first years with CHP, when he worked outside the Bay Area, he said. But to White, whatever relative sense of "rural" Missoula fits into is not all too different from his former setting in northern California.
"We got dusted with snow on occasion, had deer that terrorized my yard every day, turkeys in the yard and bears knocking down my trash can," White said. "I've got the same things here. Although I haven't seen a bear yet."
White said he and his wife felt an immediate connection to Missoula for its access to outdoor recreation — he mountain bikes and she's a trail runner. He has yet to get on any trails, though. The police department has been operating under an interim chief since December, and White is eager to get to work.
The short-term goals White shared Wednesday include opening communications within the department, from the brass to the rank-and-file.
"Just looking at how we disseminate information within the department, both up and down the chain, making sure that all the voices are heard within the organization," he said.
That emphasis on communication also extends externally to the community, he added.
Albeit on his third day on the job, White said his goals for the long-term are aimed at improving efficiencies in police services. Any specific changes will take time to craft.
"It's just a matter of taking these first six months, a year, and figuring out what it looks like," he said. "There's no point in making impacting change unless that change is valuable."
White is the kind of public servant to flip a question about "deficiencies" to a conversation about "opportunities." Asked about the city's growing homelessness issue, he said capitalizing on the success of MPD downtown officer Randy Krastel, who was named the downtown employee of the year in January for making gains on behalf of people experiencing homelessness, is a good place to start.
"I think he's really the face of what the department is doing in these downtown issues in addressing homelessness," White said. "We were talking about other opportunities for him, to train and assist internally."
"We unfortunately in law enforcement deal with people that find themselves in crisis, and it's not always someone's finest moment," he added. "We need to be compassionate and provide a level of safety to the community."
White was not here on Feb. 12, when a patrol officer's back window burst, setting off a lockdown on government buildings, a hospital and a total of eight downtown blocks in search for a suspected shooter. Ultimately, police found no evidence of a shooter, opening the possibility of a window manufacturer's defection, but White said he would "absolutely" have deployed the same forces as Interim Chief Mike Colyer did.
"You have to work from the information you have on hand," he said. "You're always going to initiate the response that provides a high level of safety to the public and the involved officer. And that's going to mean we're going to lock things down. That is the only way. If you have an active shooter situation and that is the information you have, you are going to bring resources in to ensure that no one else is harmed. As more information develops, you can adjust that. But I will always err on the side of providing safety to this community and to our officers."
White is familiar with such situations from his time as the commander of the special response team, equivalent to the SWAT team deployed that day, while he was the special services commander in the California state police. In that agency, he was also "boots on the ground" for 35 officer-involved shootings in 10 years, he said.
Missoula police have been in four officer-involved shootings in less than two years. Asked what he considers important of the police administration after officer-involved shootings, White said health and safety are paramount, for both the officer involved and the subject of the shooting.
"Making sure that our officers are physically and emotionally OK is always going to be one of the initial priorities, while simultaneously, you've got to take care of the subject that was involved in this incident," he said. "Those are immediate. Then you've got to evaluate the (use of) force based on the law," through a multi-layered lens of the U.S. Constitution, Montana state law authority and MPD departmental policy, he said.
Externally, he said providing as much information as possible will also be a priority, although acknowledging that information can be limited in a fluid situation.
"I will never go before the public and give speculation," he said. "It is always going to be fact driven."
The city will host members of the public for White's swearing-in ceremony in April.