New policy bars sex ed by abortion providers at Missoula schools

Trustees approved a new sex education policy for Missoula County Public Schools that bars any instruction in schools from any organization or group that provides abortions.

The policy was up for a second reading at a board meeting on Tuesday evening and trustees unanimously adopted it without any discussion. No public comment was made at the meeting on the topic.

The addition of the policy came after Gov. Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 99 into law, which requires schools to provide parents 48 hours’ notice before introducing instruction related to human sexuality. The 2021 law also allows parents to remove their child from class during those discussions as an excused absence.

The law and new district policy also prohibits any instruction relating to human sexuality “if the person or entity provides abortion services.”

Prior to SB 99 becoming law, parents in Montana could elect to have their child removed from sexual education instruction. While MCPS hasn’t had a policy related to sex education on the books, the district has previously notified parents about instruction and allowed them to opt their child out.

Since the first reading of the policy in October, the district received two written comments from community members.

Jane Bullin wrote to the board with concerns that the policy will add more to teachers’ plates. KaCee Ballou, president of the Missoula Education Association, voiced similar worries to the board when the policy was first introduced.

Mindy Opper, who noted she is a primary care physician assistant with over 30 years of experience, wrote that the restrictions of who cannot provide instruction to students about sex education are “reprehensible.”

“Health care providers are appropriate educators to discuss these topics with students whereas teachers have so many items on their plates,” Opper wrote in her comment.

In her experience, she has worked with many young patients who have limited to no knowledge about their reproductive system, sexually transmitted diseases, contraception and sexuality.

“Parents and law makers should not put their heads in the sand and think that adolescents won’t become sexually active before they are full adults,” Opper wrote. “Teachers need the support of their community experts to handle specific areas of education such as this.”

While SB 99 is law, several other school districts in the state have adopted similar policies or are currently in the process of doing so, including Kalispell Public Schools, Billings Public Schools and Bozeman Public Schools.

