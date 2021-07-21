New project aims to bring more native trees to Missoula

They will be planted at the site of the poplar tree grove and will eventually be harvested as saplings to be planted around the city.

Prior to the project, a map was created and areas that have been underserved in regard to trees will be targeted for the saplings, as a major focus is equity. An added benefit is that having more trees directly correlates with mitigating effects from climate change as well as positively influencing health, the grant application said.

The city is also planning to hire an ambassador who will work directly with citizens on how best to care for the trees and explaining why getting them to grow is important.

Non-native species that are sprinkled throughout Missoula, like the Colorado blue spruce and Norway maple, can also cause issues. The blue spruce, for example, is prone to falling over in high winds while the maples are considered an invasive species and take tremendous amounts of water.

One major problem city staff have run into in planting trees along neighborhood roads is that they do not always get watered. So instead of replacing the dying maples with more of the same, they are looking to invest in trees that work well in Missoula's rocky soil and do not need as much intensive care early in their life.