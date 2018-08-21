Empower Montana, a local nonprofit, recently completed a yearlong project to install a rainbow crosswalk featuring the colors of the Philadelphia Pride flag along Pine Street.
Claire Michelson, the youth programs director for Empower Montana, said she considers the Philadelphia Pride flag, which includes a brown and black stripe representing people of color, to be an “updated flag.” The newer design gained popularity a few years ago and was chosen intentionally.
“Being LGBTQ in Montana can be difficult, but being a queer person of color can be even more difficult,” Michelson said.
Michelson said that many people don’t want to acknowledge their own homophobia, transphobia or racism. And, although Montana might not be considered to be very diverse, she added, queer people and people of color are here and “we need to recognize those groups are here.”
The crosswalk is unique, Michelson said, because it is a form of self-expression by youth in the LGBTQ community, who had the idea for the project and worked hard to complete the project.
LGBTQ people continue to experience discrimination and violence, Michelson said. A crosswalk might just seem like a symbol, she said, but symbols can be powerful, especially those that represent community, love, acceptance and anti-violence.
Michael Lax, who was visiting Montana with his granddaughter Kihla, stopped Tuesday to check out the rainbow crosswalk and said he wished his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, had one.
The crosswalk represents “the acceptance of every type of lifestyle," he said. His granddaughter said that type of acceptance is important.
“Having the pride flag cemented into the street is a powerful statement,” Michelson said, given that many LGBTQ people still do not feel safe on the street.
A rainbow crosswalk was painted in Orlando in 2017, a year after a shooting at a gay nightclub, Pulse, killed 49. The crosswalk cost the city $2,900 and replaced an existing crosswalk, according to an October 2017 article in the Orlando Weekly.
Ben Weiss, Missoula's bicycle and pedestrian program manager, said the crosswalk’s construction and maintenance is being fully funded by Empower Montana and is an addition to the intersection. No taxpayer dollars were used in the installation of the crosswalk, nor in future maintenance.
“The crosswalk is an enhancement, not taking away from safety,” Weiss said. Before the installation of the rainbow crosswalk, there was no marked crosswalk.
Weiss and others with the city of Missoula made sure that the crosswalk is in compliance with state and federal laws. Weiss said the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices regarding crosswalks is ambiguous, and the city’s interpretation allowed for a multi-colored crosswalk to be installed.
Empower Montana raised more than $6,000 to cover the cost of construction, maintenance and permits. Each individual stripe was sponsored by a different business, organization or private citizen, Michelson said.
The high cost of the project was in large part due to using heat tape, which lasts longer, is more durable and provides more grip. Weiss said Empower Montana purchased extra materials for maintenance or repairs.
A repair appears to be needed already as two burnout marks can be seen on the green and yellow stripes.
Empower Montana will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Missoula Art Museum's art park, where sponsors and donors will be recognized and the speakers will include one of the youth organizers.