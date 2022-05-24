New rangers take posts on Lolo forest

As the Lolo National Forest prepares for a big summer of infrastructure work, two new leaders will step into local ranger stations.

Crystal Stonesifer replaces Jen Hensiek as Missoula District Ranger, while Chris Gauger takes over the Ninemile Ranger District and Historic Remount Station west of the Missoula Valley in place of Eric Tomasik.

The Great American Outdoors Act will drive much of the workload this year, as the multi-million-dollar legislation enables lots of repair work across U.S. public lands. Last year, GAOA funding covered 71 projects across the Lolo National Forest. A new list of 2022 projects should be released in early June.

“We have a lot of deferred maintenance across the national forests,” Stonesifer said. “These roads and trailheads are prime candidates for GAOA funding.”

The Ninemile station will finally get upgraded phone and internet service, Gauger said. It will oversee a major improvement of the Fish Creek Road through the GAOA, in addition to a lot of culvert, ditch and bridge repair chores.

Close to Missoula, GAOA funding will cover regrading on much of the Blue Mountain Road, which should extend all the way to the observatory far above the popular recreation area.

Both rangers will be active in the Wildfire Adapted Missoula project, which brings together city, county, state, federal and volunteer land managers and stakeholders to plan ahead of wildfire threats to local homes and forests. Stonesifer said the plan is going through Lolo National Forest’s National Environmental Policy Act review as the federal agency strategizes on its hazardous fuels reduction, homeowner outreach and related actions.

“We have 90,000 potential treatment acres in the Missoula Ranger District,” Stonesifer said. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s of science degrees from the University of Montana. Her previous experience with the Rocky Mountain Research Station’s fire science teams will help her work through the logistics of crew staffing, equipment needs, and explaining risk levels to local residents.

Gauger brings extensive risk management skills from his previous post overseeing dams in southwest Colorado for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After earning his master’s of natural resource management degree from the University of Idaho, Gauger also picked up certifications in wildfire technology, ecology and management. In addition to Forest Service work on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, he has served on a state park complex at the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“People want to see a face they recognize when they come to the community center,” Gauger said. “They want a point of contact for candid conversations. The most common question I usually get asked is, 'Are you staying?' and the answer is 'Yes.'"

Both rangers agreed responding to increasing recreation activity will be a major part of their jobs. In addition to juggling the desires of folf players and cross-country skiers, snowmobilers and overnight campers, they also have lots of cross-border relationships to maintain with state parks, private businesses and agricultural industries.

Hensiek served as Missoula District Ranger since 2014. She will stay in Missoula as the Cooperative Forestry Program manager for state and private forestry at Forest Service Northern Region 1 and Intermountain Region 4.

Gauger replaces Eric Tomasik, who left last year to become assistant director for resource planning in Portland, Oregon on the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region 6.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.