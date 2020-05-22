New registry aims to cut down on stolen bikes in Missoula

Hundreds of bicycles are reported stolen in Missoula every year, and now the city has launched a new bicycle registry that officials hope will lead to more of them being returned to their owners.
The City of Missoula’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Office along with the Missoula Police Department and Missoula In Motion have joined the Project 529 Bicycle Registry.
Ben Weiss, the city’s bicycle and pedestrian program manager, said the best thing about the program is it’s a multi-jurisdictional database. That allows law enforcement agencies in multiple cities to track serial numbers and descriptions of bikes.
For example, a bike stolen in Missoula and found by cops in Spokane would probably not get returned to the owner under the current system.
“The existing city registration program is currently only as good as our city,” Weiss explained. “If you have a Missoula registration sticker and it's found in Spokane, (police in Spokane) might one day get around to calling us.”
But now, Missoula will be joining dozens of other major cities in the Northwest currently using the registry.
Weiss said the program’s search function also accounts for errors, so if someone recorded their serial number with a “B” that should have been an “8,” it will still show up. Previously, a wrongly-recorded serial number wouldn’t turn up in a search. The Project 529 database can also take into account things like a Snowbowl sticker or other unique descriptors if a serial number wasn’t recorded. Weiss said those concerned about privacy can rest easy because the database is secure.
“A lot of municipalities and college campuses are signing on,” he said. “Because it’s cross-jurisdictional, if the bike is recovered somewhere, they just tap into the 529 database and return it to its owner.”
The last time Weiss checked, about 400 bikes are reported stolen in Missoula every year.
“That’s just the ones that are reported stolen,” he said. “Who knows how many don’t get reported? And very few of those people have taken the time to register their bike and write down the serial number.”
The 529 Bicycle Registry was created by J. Allard, a former Microsoft executive known as the creator of the Xbox gaming system. Weiss said the system boasts a higher recovery rate than private registries.
“We know from people reporting their bikes lost or stolen that a majority of bike owners don’t have their serial number documented,” said Missoula Police Department crime prevention officer Ethan Smith. “The Project 529 app is a fantastic way to upload pictures of your actual bike, including aftermarket parts, while documenting the serial number and makes it easy for people in the community to verify a used bike they are buying hasn’t been reported stolen.”
Bikes previously registered with the city in the last decade will be automatically entered into the 529 database. To register a bike, either download the 529 Garage smartphone app or visit project529.com/missoulapd. Registrants will be required to provide an email along with the bike's make, model and serial number. Photos of the bike are strongly encouraged. If a registered bike is stolen, the owner can use the app or website to notify nearby members of the theft.
