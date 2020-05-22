New registry aims to cut down on stolen bikes in Missoula

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hundreds of bicycles are reported stolen in Missoula every year, and now the city has launched a new bicycle registry that officials hope will lead to more of them being returned to their owners.

The City of Missoula’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Office along with the Missoula Police Department and Missoula In Motion have joined the Project 529 Bicycle Registry.

Ben Weiss, the city’s bicycle and pedestrian program manager, said the best thing about the program is it’s a multi-jurisdictional database. That allows law enforcement agencies in multiple cities to track serial numbers and descriptions of bikes.

For example, a bike stolen in Missoula and found by cops in Spokane would probably not get returned to the owner under the current system.

“The existing city registration program is currently only as good as our city,” Weiss explained. “If you have a Missoula registration sticker and it's found in Spokane, (police in Spokane) might one day get around to calling us.”

But now, Missoula will be joining dozens of other major cities in the Northwest currently using the registry.