New reporters join Missoulian newsroom

Zoë Buchli and Skylar Rispens have joined the Missoulian newsroom to cover law enforcement and education, respectively.

Buchli graduated from Western Washington University with a degree in journalism backed up with a minor in Arabic and Islamic studies. After reporting and editing for the university’s Western Front newspaper, she served international journalism fellowships in Morocco and Tunisia.

She covered law enforcement and sexual assault issues on campus while at Western.

“I fell in love with journalism in high school,” said Buchli, who grew up in Issaquah, Washington. “I enjoyed the opportunity to be involved in the Bellingham (Washington) community and being on a team that was so dedicated to so many issues that weren’t getting brought to light without student journalism.”

Rispens hails from Helena and earned her journalism degree from the University of Montana with an emphasis in print and photojournalism. She served an internship at the Montana Standard in Butte and then worked for the Seeley-Swan Pathfinder in Seeley Lake before joining the Great Falls Tribune as a breaking news reporter.

While in Great Falls, she also branched out to write about education, COVID-19, business and entertainment.