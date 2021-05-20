 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New reporters join Missoulian newsroom
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

New reporters join Missoulian newsroom

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Zoë Buchli and Skylar Rispens have joined the Missoulian newsroom to cover law enforcement and education, respectively.

Buchli graduated from Western Washington University with a degree in journalism backed up with a minor in Arabic and Islamic studies. After reporting and editing for the university’s Western Front newspaper, she served international journalism fellowships in Morocco and Tunisia.

She covered law enforcement and sexual assault issues on campus while at Western.

“I fell in love with journalism in high school,” said Buchli, who grew up in Issaquah, Washington. “I enjoyed the opportunity to be involved in the Bellingham (Washington) community and being on a team that was so dedicated to so many issues that weren’t getting brought to light without student journalism.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Missoulian photographers share their favorite photos.

Rispens hails from Helena and earned her journalism degree from the University of Montana with an emphasis in print and photojournalism. She served an internship at the Montana Standard in Butte and then worked for the Seeley-Swan Pathfinder in Seeley Lake before joining the Great Falls Tribune as a breaking news reporter.

While in Great Falls, she also branched out to write about education, COVID-19, business and entertainment.

“In high school, I wanted to be an English teacher,” Rispens said. “I like the nature of journalism because you’re never doing the same thing — there’s always something new where you get to become a mini-expert.”

Reach Buchli by phone at 406-523-5241 or email zoe.buchli@missoulian.com. Follow her on Twitter at @zoe_buchli.

Reach Rispens by phone at 406-523-5262 or email skylar.rispens@missoulian.com. Follow her on Twitter at @skylar_rispens.

+1 
Rispens

Skylar Rispens

 Provided
+1 
Zoë Buchli

Zoë Buchli 

 Provided
0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The water crisis is real and it's here

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Hello, Missoula!
Columnists

Hello, Missoula!

Missoulian editor: This marks the end of my first week at the Missoulian, and I want to hear the good, the bad and the ugly. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News