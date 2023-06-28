Sandra Cruz flips tortillas on a hot skillet at Cruz Tacos Mexican restaurant on West Broadway on Wednesday. Sandra and her family are originally from the Salinas Valley in California and have been living in Montana for a while. Sandra said she loves to share her Mexican-American culture and food with the community. The restaurant expects to start selling aguas frescas, a traditional Mexican beverage made up of various flavors, and Mexican bakery treats known as pan dulce, at their new location on West Broadway. "We want to bring all the stuff we grew up eating in southern California," she said.