Matthew Cruz smiles while holding two lengua (tongue) tacos at his family's newly opened Cruz Tacos restaurant on West Broadway on Wednesday, June 28. Victor and Sandra Cruz recently opened Cruz Tacos, a brick-and-mortar Mexican food restaurant serving an assortment of tacos and other Mexican goods on West Broadway in Missoula. Before opening the West Broadway location, Cruz Tacos operated out of a trailer and food truck for the past five years. Matthew said his parents Sandra and Victor were the family's inspiration to open their new location.
Sandra Cruz flips tortillas on a hot skillet at Cruz Tacos Mexican restaurant on West Broadway on Wednesday. Sandra and her family are originally from the Salinas Valley in California and have been living in Montana for a while. Sandra said she loves to share her Mexican-American culture and food with the community. The restaurant expects to start selling aguas frescas, a traditional Mexican beverage made up of various flavors, and Mexican bakery treats known as pan dulce, at their new location on West Broadway. "We want to bring all the stuff we grew up eating in southern California," she said.