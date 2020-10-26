New restrictions to be announced Tuesday for Missoula County

Missoula County on Monday reported 153 new cases since Friday, according to county health officials.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Missoula City-County Health Department director and health officer Ellen Leahy will announce new local restrictions in the form of health officers orders in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Leahy said Monday the new restrictions are intended to slow the spread and prevent further closures. in a meeting with the Missoula County Public Schools COVID-19 task force, she also said the restrictions will not directly affect schools.

Missoula County has a total of 689 active cases, with more than 1,170 close contacts, Missoula County spokeswoman Allison Franz said in an email on Monday. Missoula County only passed 100 active cases roughly one month ago.

Twenty-six individuals are hospitalized with COVID-related complications, 14 who are county residents.

As of Monday, MCPS reported a total of 15 active cases among the district's students and staff. Eighty-one percent of those cases were linked with transmission outside of school, 12% were identified as being transmitted through school or school activities, and 7% had an unknown source of transmission.