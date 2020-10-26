New restrictions to be announced Tuesday for Missoula County

Missoula County on Monday reported 153 new cases since Friday, according to county health officials.
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Missoula City-County Health Department director and health officer Ellen Leahy will announce new local restrictions in the form of health officers orders in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Leahy said Monday the new restrictions are intended to slow the spread and prevent further closures. in a meeting with the Missoula County Public Schools COVID-19 task force, she also said the restrictions will not directly affect schools.
Missoula County has a total of 689 active cases, with more than 1,170 close contacts, Missoula County spokeswoman Allison Franz said in an email on Monday. Missoula County only passed 100 active cases roughly one month ago.
Twenty-six individuals are hospitalized with COVID-related complications, 14 who are county residents.
As of Monday, MCPS reported a total of 15 active cases among the district's students and staff. Eighty-one percent of those cases were linked with transmission outside of school, 12% were identified as being transmitted through school or school activities, and 7% had an unknown source of transmission.
The district's task force is working on identifying data points that will be used to make decisions, including what phase of school reopening the district should be in. Superintendent Rob Watson is recommending to the Board of Trustees on Tuesday that the district stay in the hybrid learning model through the week of Thanksgiving, with the understanding that it may be necessary to revisit that recommendation prior to Nov. 27 if warranted by a rise in cases and based on advice from the health department.
Meanwhile, the University of Montana reported a total of 52 active cases among students, staff and faculty as of Monday and continues to decline in case counts, Leahy said.
Close contacts in Missoula County continue to be the largest driver of new cases, with 64% of new cases uncovered when someone is identified as a close contact. Community spread, where the source of someone's infection is unknown, accounts for approximately 31% of cases. The health department has attributed 5% of cases to travel.
Leahy also noted that there continues to be clusters of cases in longterm care facilities.
State health officials on Monday reported 622 new cases.
