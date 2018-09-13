Missoula has long been intrigued with the lives and deaths of Jerry “Hog” Daniels and Wayne Nance, for far different reasons.
Daniels was the young smokejumper from Missoula who turned into a CIA operative among the Hmong people during and after the secret war in Laos. He died in Bangkok and was buried in Missoula under mysterious circumstances in a traditional Hmong ceremony in 1982.
Nance was a local boy, too. He grew up to become a serial killer who the law could never catch until he was killed during a home break-in and attack in 1986.
Their stories have often been told at the annual Stories and Stones historical tour at the Missoula Cemetery, but there’ll be new twists at the 17th edition Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Since last year’s event, Daniels’ grave was exhumed and its contents documented and tested by the Montana State Medical Examiner. It was done in hopes of answering lingering questions posed by Daniels' family and a nationwide network of Hmong friends. Was it really Daniels in the casket? Did he die a violent death, or by carbon monoxide asphyxiation, as the official government report maintained?
Daniels’ brother, Kent “Dan” Daniels of Florence, and his biographer Gayle Morrison will be on hand with the update.
For the first time, Robert “Dusty” Deschamps III will weigh on the Nance story. Deschamps is a district judge now, but he was Missoula County attorney at the scene of each murder case in which Nance was suspected from 1974 on.
Deschamps “saw all the evidence, personally questioned all the witnesses and investigators, questioned Wayne Nance and other suspects during the grand jury proceedings, and conducted all the final questioning during the inquest into Wayne Nance’s death,” according to a city press release.
The Nance story was previously told from the perspective of a sheriff’s office investigator by retired captain Don Morman, who passed away in December.
Stories and Stones, Missoula's best formal face-to-face meeting with its past, has become an annual rite of fall, even though it was moved to late summer last year from the Halloween end of October.
It’s perhaps the best kind of tour: free, self-guiding and geared for all ages. Food vendors will be on hand throughout the three hours.
Among the more popular reincarnations each year, including this one, are those of Missoula madam and turn-of-the-20th-century businesswoman Mary Gleim; founding fathers Christopher Higgins and Frank Worden, and the nation’s first congresswoman, Jeannette Rankin.