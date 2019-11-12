A new set of rules is in place for private alternative residential programs for troubled kids and teens in Montana.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services adopted new rules governing programs for troubled teens on Friday, Nov. 8. They replace those created by a mostly self-governing board under the state Department of Labor and Industry that was disbanded in July when oversight of programs moved to the health department.
The new rules could fundamentally change the ways some programs operate by creating stricter requirements for reporting abuse and neglect, requiring thorough background checks for program staff, and prohibiting physical discipline and locked confinement or seclusion of youth.
Among the rules, programs are required to have a written program participant rights policy that ensures participants are allowed to contact the Montana abuse reporting hotline to report allegations of abuse and neglect, and to submit complaints and report violations of the new rules.
Another rule ensures that youth in programs are not denied communication with their parents, although programs are only required to provide contact with parents once a week, excluding family therapy. In addition, programs are not allowed to limit contact between a program participant and their family for longer than seven days after a participant is admitted to a program.
Emily Carter, who attended Clearview Horizon in Heron from 2014 to 2015, said she appreciates the rule about not being able to deny students phone calls for more than seven days after they arrive.
"I was not allowed to speak to my family for almost two months and it was really difficult to only be able to write to them," Carter said in a telephone interview with the Missoulian.
Carter said that upon reading the new rules, "I started sobbing. That's so amazing. I really can't believe it." Yet she said that while the rules are an improvement, she thinks "the true test will come when we see if these rules are actually enforced and upheld rather than just looking good on paper."
Several program owners expressed opposition to the new standards at a Sept. 12 public hearing, sharing concerns that the changes could prevent them from operating as they had for years.
Opposition to the weekly family communication rule included one commentator who said, "There are instances that due to student's behavioral choices (defiance, refusal, oppositionality, non-compliance, etc.) visits or communication may 'reward' inappropriate behavior," according to the health department's notice of adoption of the new rules.
However, the department conceded that programs cannot deny contact for any reason "including the program participants' behavior."
"The goal of any out-of-home placement is to reunify the family," the department stated in the notice of adoption. "Programs will hamper their progress with this goal if restricting contact with parents is too extreme."
The rules are one aspect of the health department's oversight of alternative adolescent residential programs after that oversight shifted to the agency on July 1. The department is now responsible for handling abuse claims, conducting investigations and licensing programs.
Less than a month after gaining oversight, the health department removed 27 children from the Ranch for Kids in Rexford on July 23, and suspended the program's license. That action came in response to allegations of "egregious, chronic, and persistent child abuse and neglect" of youth at the program, including allegations of physical and psychological abuse and assaults of children by staff. The Ranch for Kids is still awaiting a date for a hearing to determine the status of its license.